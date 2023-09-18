Curtis Haug Named 2023 AAPB Executive of the Year

GENEVA, Ill. - The American Association of Professional Baseball announced Monday that Cougars General Manager and Vice President Curtis Haug was named the 2023 AAPB Executive of the Year.

Haug joined the Cougars organization in 1993. Over the years he worked in many roles with the team including stints in ticket sales, sponsorship sales and promotions. He later served as the Assistant General Manager for 13 seasons before being named General Manager in 2011.

"Curtis is so deserving of this honor," said Owners Dr. Bob and Cheryl Froehlich. "He makes the organization a better place and he works tirelessly to make it even better through his leadership skills and the relationships he has with the community, fans, sponsors, clients and staff."

In 2023, Haug led the Cougars to a league leading average attendance of 5,571 for the third consecutive season while also leading MLB Partner League teams in average attendance for the second consecutive season.

"This award is appreciated and humbling but could not be achieved without the solid support of ownership, a tremendous and dedicated staff of people both full-time and seasonal, and all of the wonderful sponsors and loyal fans who make Cougars Baseball possible," Haug said. "It's truly an award for the entire organization, not just one individual."

