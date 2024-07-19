Curley Wins 2024 NECBL Fan Vote

July 19, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - With the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game two days away, the league announced Friday afternoon that Sanford Mainer and Sanford native T.J. Curley (Stonehill) will join the East Division roster in Bristol, Connecticut after winning the 2024 NECBL Fan Vote.

Curley, who grew up attending and playing games at Goodall Park, beat Newport's Jake Burley (Wake Forest), Martha's Vineyard's Mason Zambo (South Alabama) and Ocean State's Harrison Wilson (Winthrop) for the final spot on Mike Coombs' (Newport) All-Star Game roster.

"Winning the All-Star vote means more than just baseball to me," Curley said of the honor. "Seeing the entire town of Sanford, the Mainers organization and even people outside of this community come together to support me has been such a gratifying experience."

Through 8 appearances with the Mainers, the right-handed pitcher owns a 2-1 record, 4.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while opponents are batting .196 against him. Curley has struck out 20 batters while walking 8 over his 16 innings of work.

"T.J. is a phenomenal fan vote representative for this year's All-Star Game," Sanford Mainers manager Nic Lops said of the Mainers sixth All-Star. "He has proven it on the mound for us all summer. The fact that he is the hometown kid, makes it all the sweeter. He's certainly deserving of this opportunity."

Curley joins Bijan Anvar (Franklin & Marshall), C.J. Willis (Quinnipiac), Colin Barczi (Vanderbilt), Connor Ball (Alabama) and Devan Bade (Binghamton) as the Sanford Mainers All-Star representatives at Muzzy Field on Sunday, July 21.

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 19, 2024

Curley Wins 2024 NECBL Fan Vote - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.