From Bump to Booth, Walsh Named New Mainers Voice

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers announced today that Jackson Walsh has been named the Director of Broadcasting and Media for the 2025 season. Walsh takes over for Justin Ciavolella of Penn State, who served the Mainers in 2023 and 2024.

Walsh will graduate, and finish his collegiate baseball career at Wheaton College (Mass.) this upcoming spring and is set to spend his second summer in Sanford soon after. Walsh was a member of the 2024 Mainers, playing a key role in the Mainers' run to the NECBL finals out of the bullpen, leading the team in appearances with 16.

Walsh will be heard on the broadcasts for both home and away games for Sanford, and will also serve as the teams writer, recapping each game.

"I'm ecstatic to have an opportunity to join the Mainers again next summer," said Walsh. "I enjoyed every second of my experience as a player and am fortunate for this great organization to have me back as a broadcaster."

The Cumberland, R.I. native intends to pursue a career in sports broadcasting and has served as Wheaton College's primary play-by-play man since he stepped on campus in 2021. At Wheaton, Walsh has called almost every sport for the Lyons, but has not had the chance to call baseball full-time. This is due to his commitment to the team as a key member of the pitching staff since his first year on campus with the Lyons.

It was during the 2024 season that Walsh realized that coming back to Sanford could be a reality. On days when Walsh was not available out of the bullpen he would step into the booth with Ciavolella and call a few innings at a time.

"I'm going to miss competing on the mound, but I can not think of a better stop to continue my broadcasting career than Sanford," said Walsh. "Getting the chance to work with Justin in the booth last Summer is what truly persuaded me to come back to the Mainers, this time as a broadcaster."

First pitch for the 2025 season is set for early June, however you can catch Walsh on Flo-Sports calling everything from basketball to synchronized swimming in his senior year at Wheaton.

