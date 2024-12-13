2025 Mainers Season Tickets on Sale

December 13, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - After a championship run in 2024, the Sanford Mainers are ready to get back to work in 2025 to bring home the Fay Vincent Cup! And it all starts with YOU - the fans! The Mainers are excited to announce that season tickets for the 2025 season are now on sale!

Access to all 22 regular season games begin at just $70 for seniors (60+), children (5-12) and veterans/military personnel, while adults (13-59) are $100. The Mainers will also be offering family packs again for the 2025 season with either a 3 Adult Pack or a 2 Adult/2 Child pack for $200.

In addition, the Mainers will be working on even more benefits to our season ticket program, so be sure to keep in touch with our social media accounts, official Mainers mobile app and promotional emails! Get started today at sanfordmainers.com.

