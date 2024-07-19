2024 All-Star Fan Vote Winners Curley and Laird Are Headed to Bristol

North Adams, MA - TJ Curley (Sanford, LHP, Mount St. Mary's) and Zachary Laird (Valley, LHP, Niagara) have won the 2024 All-Star Fan Vote, and will join the rosters for Sunday's 2024 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game!

After a thrilling contest with over 5,000 votes cast, Curley was voted in for the East Division, which includes the Newport Gulls, Ocean State Waves, Martha's Vineyard Sharks, Mystic Schooners, Sanford Mainers and the North Shore Navigators. Laird was voted in for the West Division, surpassing nominees from the Keene SwampBats, North Adams Steeplecats, Danbury Westerners, Vermont Mountaineers, Valley Blue Sox and the host Bristol Blues.

Returning for its ninth season, the fan vote gives one player from each team, who wasn't initially selected for the All-Star Game, the opportunity to secure a spot as the 30th member of each roster.

Curley, who swept the fan vote with over a thousand votes, has been a reliable arm for the Mainers. His contributions have helped the team hold onto third place in the North Division with an 18-17 record. In 16 innings pitched across eight games, he's maintained a 4.50 ERA, allowing just 11 hits while racking up 20 strikeouts.

Curley gives the Mainers seven All-Stars this season, trailing only the East Division leaders, the Gulls and the Schooners.

Laird has been a powerhouse on the mound for the Blue Sox, who are sitting in second place in the West Division with a 15-17 record. The Niagara product has pitched 17 innings across nine games - boasting a 1.05 ERA - surrendering just four runs and seven hits while striking out 19 batters.

Laird earns the Blue Sox another All-Star spot, tying them with the Nighthawks for the most selections in the West Division lineup.

The 2024 NECBL All-Star Game will be held at Muzzy Field, home of the Blues, on Sunday July 21.

Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase.

Sunday's festivities will start at 2:30 p.m. with the Home Run Derby, followed by the first pitch of the All-Star Game at 5:10 p.m.

