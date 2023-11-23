Curl Named Goldeyes' Broadcaster for 2024 Season

November 23, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday that Trevor Curl has been named the club's broadcaster for the 2024 American Association Season.

Curl will make his Winnipeg radio debut January 17 when he hosts the "Inside Pitch" off-season program on CJNU 93.7 FM.

A native of Bellevue, Washington, Curl served in the same capacity last summer for the Auburn Doubledays of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (Auburn, New York) after spending the 2022 campaign as the voice of the Swepsonville Sweepers (Swepsonville, North Carolina) of the Old North State League.

Curl graduated with a Communications degree from Eastern Oregon University (La Grande, Oregon), where he also played two seasons as an infielder for the Mountaineers.

When he was not on the field, Curl could be found calling Eastern Oregon's basketball, volleyball, soccer, and football games.

"We're excited to introduce our fans to Trevor's youthful enthusiasm", said Goldeyes President Sam Katz. "I expect he will quickly grow into the position, and it will only be a matter of time before Trevor's voice is associated with iconic moments in Goldeyes history just like those of his predecessors."

Curl will be behind the microphone for all Goldeyes pre-season, regular season, and potential post-season games.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9.

The Goldeyes' Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 (6:30 p.m.) versus the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about Goldeyes 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

