C's Finalize 2024 Home Start Times

VANCOUVER, BC - The 2023 Northwest League Champion Vancouver Canadians have released start times for all 66 regular season home games at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium for the 2024 season. Two times are on the schedule for the upcoming campaign; day games begin at 1:05 p.m. and night games at 7:05 p.m. Gates for every home date open one hour before first pitch.

Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 9 at 7:05 p.m. and all subsequent Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday games will also begin at that hour. The first 'Nooner at The Nat is slated for Friday, April 12 at 1:05 p.m. and will kick off the first of six home weekends between April and June that have three day games on the docket. Canada Day Weekend - the last time the C's will play at 1:05 p.m. on a Saturday - will in fact feature four games under the sun; Canada Day proper on July 1 is set to be a Monday matinee.

From July 2 until the final game of the season on September 8, the Canadians will play at night every Saturday and during the day each Friday and Sunday.

Season ticket renewals and select ticket packages are available now by calling the Box Office at 604-872-5232. Promotions, giveaways and single-game tickets will be announced in the new year. All other information is available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

