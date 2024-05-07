C's Can't Quite Match 'Sox, Lose Lid Lifter

May 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC -The Canadians found themselves in a hole early and couldn't quite recover in a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Canadians' starter Pat Gallagher was rudely greeted by three straight first inning hits, the last of which was an RBI single from Ben Williamson that opened the scoring. Everett tacked on two more runs in the third thanks to a single and steal from Brock Rodden, an RBI double by Jared Sundstrom and a nine-pitch at bat that resulted in an RBI single from RJ Schreck.

The AquaSox extended their lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning thanks to a trio of consecutive hits - the last of which was an RBI single from Rodden that brought home Sundstrom - but Vancouver managed to get that run back in the bottom of the inning. Jackson Hornung reached on a throwing error from third basemen Ben Williamson then the C's catcher came around to score on a 2-out single courtesy of Jeff Wehler in the next at-bat.

Another Frogs run hopped home in the top of the fifth to put them up 5-1, but the Canadians made things interesting with a run in the home half of that inning. Brennan Orf doubled, went to third on a bunt single from Jaden Rudd then scored when Glenn Santiago singled him home.

Rudd and Santiago started the seventh with hits before Jace Bohrofen cashed in a two-out RBI knock that brought the C's within a pair. They put two on in the eighth and had the tying run come to the plate in the ninth but couldn't complete the comeback in a 5-3 defeat.

Seven of nine starters reached base, six had a hit and five had multiple knocks in the game. Bohrofen - Toronto's #22 prospect per MLB.com - reached three times to pace the offense.

Vancouver goes back to work Wednesday night looking to even the series. Geison Urbaez toes the slab for the C's opposite Everett's Marcelo Perez. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be live across the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650's alternate feed and Bally Live. Tickets and more information for this week's homestand are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.