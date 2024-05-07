Sip and Paint at Gesa Stadium

May 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Come out for a fun night out with the Dust Devils for our FIRST EVER Sip & Paint night - May 14th before our 6:30pm matchup against the Hillsboro Hops!

Enjoy step by step paint instructions from Paint the Town Events in the AutoZone Hot Corner here at Gesa Stadium and create your own baseball-themed masterpiece. Sip and Paint starts promptly at 5:15pm and your ticket will allow you early entry. Afterwards, you will be able to watch your Dust Devils take on the Hops! In addition to your game ticket and all paint supplies and instruction, your package also includes two (2) drink tickets! The total for the package is $45.00.

You do not want to miss a night full of fun and artistry with your Dust Devils! You MUST register in advance through this online form by Friday, May 10th at 5pm or prior to selling out.

Tickets are limited, so register today! For more information, please contact Sam Villa at 509-544-8789 or email [email protected].

