C's Announce 2023 Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians will return to action at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2023, the first of 66 home games for the 2022 Northwest League runners-up in what will be the second year of full season baseball at The Nat this century. As has been the case for the past two seasons, 2023 will once again primarily feature a "six on, one off" schedule with Mondays serving as league-wide off days and two teams going head-to-head for six consecutive games Tuesday through Sunday. Game times and promotions will be announced in the coming months.

In conjunction with the debut of their schedule, the C's 2023 ticket packages will be available for purchase as of November 1st. Full and half-season tickets and Nat Packs will be available as the best way to experience The Nat with friends, family, or coworkers next summer; what's more, there will be no ticket price increase between 2022 and 2023.

After starting last season on the road, the Canadians will kick-off their third campaign as the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays with nine consecutive home games April 7-16. That homestand - split between three games with Spokane (Rockies) and six with Tri-City (Angels) - is the first of 16 April games at The Nat. They'll conclude the month with a rematch of the 2022 Northwest League Championship series when Eugene (Giants), the eventual champs, arrive in Vancouver April 25-30.

In May, the C's are home for all of eight games - May 9-14 against Everett (Mariners) and May 30-31 for the first two of six with the Emeralds. 14 home games are on the slate for June, including a series with Spokane that begins June 27 and ends with Canada Day Weekend July 1-2.

July is the least busy month of the year for the Canadians. 12 road games and the four-day respite that coincides with the MLB All-Star Break have the C's home for only 11 games, a crucial stretch that could lay the foundation for a successful late summer sprint that features 15 home games in August. Nine of those games are part of the only two-week homestand of the year; the C's won't have to head south of the border between August 22 and September 3, the final regular season home game in 2023. They will wrap up their chase for a second consecutive postseason berth with six games in Pasco, WA against the Dust Devils September 5-10.

HOME DATES

April: 4/7-9, 4/11-16, 4/25-30

May: 5/9-14, 5/30-31

June: 6/1-4, 6/13-18, 6/27-30

July: 7/1-2, 7/14-16, 7/25-30

August: 8/8-13, 8/22-27, 8/29-31

September: 9/1-3

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

Everett AquaSox (Mariners): 12 home, 12 road

Spokane Indians (Rockies): 15 home, 12 road

Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels): 12 home, 12 road

Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks): 12 home, 18 road

Eugene Emeralds (Giants): 15 home, 12 road

Click HERE for the 2023 Vancouver Canadians Schedule.

2023 Season Tickets and NatPacks will be available for purchase as of November 1st. To reserve ticket packages or for more information, call the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 604-872-5232 or visit CanadiansBaseball.com.

