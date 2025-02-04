Crushers Bring in Ex-Big Leaguer as Pitching Coach and a New Assistant Coach

Avon, OH - The Crushers are excited to announce Johnny Barbato as the new Lake Erie Pitching Coach as well as a new Assistant Coach role for the upcoming 2025 season that will be filled by Hank Gonzales.

Taking control of the pitching staff is Johnny Barbato, an ex-MLB pitcher who pitched in parts of three seasons for the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Detroit Tigers from 2016-2018. Barbato, 32, pitched in Japan towards the end of his professional playing career and had a short stint in independent ball in 2021 with the Lincoln Saltdogs in the American Association.

Last season Barbato was the pitching coach for the Staten Island Ferry Hawks in the Atlantic League. The former 6th round draft pick of the Padres in 2010 will inherit the Lake Erie pitching staff that was 2nd in the Frontier League in ERA and 3rd in WHIP. Preventative pitching was the Crushers' strength in 2024, and Barbato will have the luxury of returning several key pieces from last season's staff.

Hank Gonzales will be stepping into an assistant coaching role with the Crushers this coming season. Gonzales attended San Diego Mesa College in 2014, moved to Point Loma Nazarene University in 2015, and eventually found his home at the University of St. Katherine's (2017-2018), emerging as a draft prospect. After graduation, Hank was invited to try out for the Nicaragua national team for the World Baseball Classic, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Unfortunately, the opportunity was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended his career as a player.

In 2021, Hank founded Directional Coaching, Inc., initially as a personal coach, before quickly transitioning into a player representative. In just three years, Hank has signed over 40 players to professional contracts, helping them secure opportunities in nearly every professional league worldwide while building a strong network and hosting workouts for free agents. The Crushers went without a designated assistant coach in 2024, but are excited to add Gonzales as an additional reference for Skipper Jared Lemieux in 2025.

Additionally, Anthony Lavisky will be returning as the Bullpen and Analytics Coach for the 2025 season.

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Single-game ticket on-sale dates and the full promotional calendar will be released before the season begins.

