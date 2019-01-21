Crush Your Valentine's Day with Help from the Rafters

January 21, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Tis the season of love and the Rafters are here to bring a little baseball into your life. What says love more than Rosco P. Rafter. The Rafters and Rosco are giving fans the chance to give a Rafter's Valentines Day gift to that someone special in your life. Each gift will be hand delivered by the one and only Rosco P. Rafter on Thursday, February 14th. These packages are available for purchase between now until Friday, February 8th.

Package #1-Adult Point Craft River Package

What better date night than spending a summer night with Rafters baseball, alcoholic beverages floating up to you, and all you can eat food! The adult package includes two reserved Point Craft River tickets to a 2019 game of your choice. The Point Craft River ticket includes all-you-can-drink craft beer with over 20 different options to choose from, delivered to your seat on rafts down a river built into the 80-foot bar and an all-you-can-eat buffet including BBQ pulled pork, chicken, burgers, hot dogs, baked beans and chips. In addition to the tickets, the adult Valentine's Day package also includes a $10 Rafters gift card, which can be used on merchandise, tickets, or food and beverage, and a rose or box of chocolate. This package is available for just $75.

Package #2-Youth Package

Don't forget about that young Rafters fan! The youth package includes two reserved bleacher tickets to any 2019 regular season Rafters home game, Rafters mittens, a youth Rafters t-shirt and a box of chocolates. This package available for just $25.

Package #3 - All Fan 9-Game Package

The 9-Game package is a way to show someone you love them 9 times as much! This gift is not just 1 game, it is 9! The 9-Game package which includes one reserved bleacher seat to nine Rafters games with a flexible ticket exchange policy, all-you-can-eat ballpark food, and all-you-can-drink fountain soda from the time the gates open until the end of the 5th inning, and guaranteed giveaway items. This Valentine's package also has Rafters mittens, a rose, and a box of chocolates. All for just $130!

Package #4- Thinking of You Bundle

Show your bundle of love that you are thinking about them by getting them this lovely bundle. This package includes a $20 gift card which can be used on merchandise, tickets, or food and beverage, a Rafter's t-shirt, and a rose or box of chocolate.

All of these items will be delivered to your sweetheart by Rafter's mascot Rosco P. Rafter on Valentine's Day, Thursday, February 14th. All orders must be placed by Friday, February 8th at 5 pm. When ordering, purchasers will need to include the recipient's address and a half-hour time slot during which the roses will be delivered during the day, between 9:00-5:00 pm. Deliveries are limited to within the Wisconsin Rapids city limits. These special Valentine's Day offers will be available for purchase at the Rafters Front Office or by calling the Rafters at 715-424-5400.

The Rafters Home opener is slated for May 31st against the Madison Mallards. For more information on all Rafters, ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.