Loggers Add Two Arizona Wildcats

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Monday the signing of two freshmen from the University of Arizona. Infielder/pitcher Tony Bullard and outfielder Ryan Holgate will join their Wildcats teammate and returning Loggers infielder Kyson Donahue at the Lumberyard for the 2019 season.

Tony Bullard is a corner infielder and right-handed pitcher that attended John W. North High School in Riverside, California. Bullard hit .349 with seven HR, nine doubles, and 25 RBI as a senior in 2018 after batting .340 with eight HR, eight doubles, and 29 RBI in his junior season. Perfect Game ranks the 6-foot-5 freshman as the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 2 third baseman in California, as well as the No. 14 third baseman in the nation. Bullard will look to make an impact as a versatile corner infielder for Arizona and is listed as the No. 20 freshman in the Pac-12 Conference. The two-way star will also see time on the mound this season and is one of 14 Wildcats pitchers that head coach Jay Johnson reports to be throwing 90 mph or better during the preseason.

Joining Bullard will be Ryan Holgate, a 6-foot-2 outfielder that attended Davis Senior High School near Sacramento, California. Holgate was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 32ndround of the 2018 MLB Draft after he hit .373 as a senior with six HR and 31 RBI. He also hit .316 with four HR and nine doubles in 144 at-bats for the Pacific Union Financial Capitalists of the California Collegiate League last summer. The left hander is ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect and No. 10 outfielder in California, as well as the No. 63 outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game. Primarily a right-fielder, Holgate will battle for a starting position as a true freshman in Coach Johnson's 2019 lineup. Holgate showed off his enticing power from the left side with three home runs during the Wildcats' fall scrimmages with BYU and Cal State Fullerton.

The two newcomers join a young Arizona team led by former Loggers Cameron Cannon, Donta Williams, Jacob Blas, Randy Labaut, and San Diego State graduate transfer Justin Wylie. The Wildcats will look to build on a 34-22 record that left them just out of the NCAA Tournament a season ago, despite receiving a rating percentage index (RPI) of 47 at the conclusion of the regular season.

The current Loggers roster for the 2019 season is available at www.lacrosseloggers.com as we are less than a month away from the start of the college baseball season.

