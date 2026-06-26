NWSL Kansas City Current

Croix Bethune on That Birthday Goal

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video


Watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. And don't miss the NWSL, back in action on July 3rd!

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026


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