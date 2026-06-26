Croix Bethune on That Birthday Goal
Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. And don't miss the NWSL, back in action on July 3rd!
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