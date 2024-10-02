Crawdads Launch Fundraising Jersey Auction

Take home an authentic piece of Crawdads memorabilia! Game used jerseys worn by former 'Dads such as Major Leaguers Kumar Rocker, Luisangel Acuña, Wyatt Langford, and Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott are up for auction! All black jerseys worn from 2023-2024 are available as well as a selection of road gray, alternate blue, home red, and Llamas de Hickory jerseys.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the American Red Cross as relief efforts continue in Western North Carolina after the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene.

The auction will run through Saturday, October 12th at 9pm. Bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction by several minutes to allow for counter bids.

Jerseys are game worn and may be in various conditions. All come with a certificate of authenticity.

