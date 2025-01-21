Crawdads Announce Trio of Jersey Giveaways

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are gearing up for the 2025 season and have announced the first three giveaway items slated for the summer.

The first is a Halloween themed jersey, presented by Black Tie Transportation and KICKS 103.3, that will be given away on Saturday, May 24th. The second is a patriotic jersey, sponsored by Allison & White Property Management and Big Dawg 92.1, scheduled for Saturday, July 5th. The final jersey in the trio is a military themed jersey, brought to you by Pepsi and KICKS 103.3, that will be given away on Saturday, September 6th as part of Salute to Troops Night.

All three giveaways will be to the first 1,000 fans and will be available in youth medium through adult 3X on a first come first served basis.

Fans can skip the lines and guarantee each of the jerseys in their desired size with a jersey bundle. The bundles are $70 and include the three jerseys and a ticket to all three games. Plan holders that are not able to attend the game date can still pick up their purchased items at a future game or from the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office Monday to Friday from 9-5pm.

Plans can be purchased over the phone at (828) 322-3000, or in-person.

Season ticket holders can purchase the jersey bundle for $35 by emailing John at jellison@hickorycrawdads.com.

The Crawdads' 2025 promotional schedule will be released in February. Single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 14th as App State takes on Queens University at the Frans.

