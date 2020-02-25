Crawdads Announce Revamped Spring Fling

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads are excited to announce a revamped Spring Fling presented by Lonnie Shook CPA. The free event will take place at the Frans on Saturday, March 21st from 11am to 1pm.

The Spring Fling will give fans the chance to take batting practice on the field. Each person will get 5 swings to try to hit a homerun for the chance to win a pair of season tickets. During the event, the Crawdads will be giving tours of the just-completed clubhouse renovations. It will also be the first chance for fans to see the new Crawdads inflatable and new merchandise items.

Single game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale in-person at the event. There will be an exclusive deal of four tickets for Opening Weekend for just $10.99 (savings of $29). With each single game ticket purchased, fans will get an entry into a raffle for a free party patio.

There will also be a special on Bo's Birthday Bashes where all kids in the party will get an unlimited wristband for the amusements with each birthday purchased. The Spring Fling is also the last chance to take advantage of the ticket book special of 10 tickets plus a bonus 2 vouchers for just $75.

Fans will be able to purchase sweetFrog Claw Club, the official Crawdads kids club for kids 12 and under, and Hickory Falls Silver Sluggers, the 'Dads club for fans 60 and older. Membership cards for those who previously signed up for the clubs will be available for pick up.

Lonnie Shook CPA PLLC staff will be on hand at the Spring Fling to answer any tax questions. They are committed to providing high quality professional service to every client. Their goal is your satisfaction and your success. Each member of their staff is a degreed professional and has multiple years of accounting and tax experience.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 16th against the Lexington Legends. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

