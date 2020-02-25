Battle at BullStreet Parking and General Information Released

Columbia, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced all parking information for the Battle at BullStreet taking place this Saturday. The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks baseball teams face-off at Segra Park for the inaugural Battle at BullStreet Saturday at 3:00pm. Gates open for the game at 1:00pm.

Fan Fest will take place prior to, and during, the game and is free to the public. Fan Fest will begin at 11:00am and end at 5:00pm. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and no ticket is required for Fan Fest. Fans wishing to go to the game will need a ticket to enter Segra Park. Local band Seventy Six and Sunny will perform at Fan Fest and TVs will show the game once it begins. Fans with tickets are welcome to move back and forth between the Fan Fest and the game.

Clear Bag Policy in Effect

The Fireflies clear bag policy will apply to both the game and the Fan Fest in accordance with NCAA, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina Athletic Departments Clear Bag Policies. Fans will be allowed to bring in clear tote bags, plastic storage bags up to one gallon in size, a small clutch or purse (not exceeding 4.5"x6.5"), a wallet or a seat cushion. The following will NOT be permitted in Segra Park or Fan Fest: Camera cases, binoculars, tinted plastic bags, backpacks, oversized totes, mesh bags, printed pattern plastic bags, diaper bags or fanny packs. For more information, visit gamecocksonline.com or clemsontigers.com and look under their clear bag policy.

General Parking

General Parking for the Battle at BullStreet will be the same as it is for Fireflies games. All general parking will be located and accessible from Colonial Drive from both Bull Street and Harden Street. Free shuttles will be provided to take fans back and forth from the parking lots located across Colonial Drive. Parking for the Battle at BullStreet is $10. Parking is cash only; no credit cards will be accepted for parking. Parking Lots will open at 10:00am.

ADA Parking

Attendees requiring ADA parking should enter from Calhoun Street and Barnwell Street and proceed to the ADA parking on Boyce Street. Complimentary valet parking will be available when the ADA lot is full. ADA parking is also complimentary.

VIP / Suite Parking

VIP/Suite parking is available in the Diamond Lot adjacent to the First Base Building. VIP / Suite Parking attendees should enter from Calhoun Street and Barnwell Street and proceed to Diamond Lot parking on Boyce Street. VIP / Suite Parking requires a parking pass and is only available to Suite Holders and pre-purchasers; General Parking is not accessible from this entrance.

Rideshare (Uber, Lyft, etc.)

The Fireflies encourage fans to use rideshare services for the game. Rideshare drivers should enter from Bull Street (Northbound lanes) and Freed Street. Post-game pick-up will be at the same location. Be aware that there is no left turn from the southbound lanes of Bull Street.

For tickets or more information about the Battle of Bull Street, visit the Fireflies Box Office, FirefliesTickets.com or call 803-726-4487. Concourse passes and tickets for the the Palmetto Picnic Pavilion, featuring a 90-minute buffet, are still available.

