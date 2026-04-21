"CRASHING IN, THERE's THE EQUALIZER!!!"

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Max Glasser scored his first professional goal to equalize in the 87th minute as Portland Hearts of Pine and FC Naples played to a 1-1 draw at Fitzpatrick Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 21, 2026

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