Craig Yoho, Jacob Misiorowski Honored by Baseball America

September 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Baseball America announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' pitchers Craig Yoho and Jacob Misiorowski earned end-of-season awards from the publication. Yoho was named a Baseball America First-Team Minor League Baseball All-Star and Misiorowski was named the publication's Brewers Minor League Player of the Year.

Yoho, the Brewers' eighth-round pick from 2023 and the organization's 20 th- ranked prospect per Baseball America was the only Brewers farmhand selected as a First-Team Minor League Baseball All-Star. Yoho split his season between High-A Wisconsin, Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville, making 48 appearances with a 0.94 ERA and 101 strikeouts across 57.2 innings. With the Shuckers, Yoho made 18 appearances, held a 1.17 ERA and struck out 46 batters over 23.0 innings. Yoho finished the season among the Double-A leaders (min. 20ip) in strikeout rate (1 st, 46.5%), fielding independent pitching (1 st, 0.62), groundball rate (6 th, 62.2%) and swinging strike rate (11 th, 18.6%). Yoho was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on August 6 and held a 1.26 ERA over 14.1 innings with the Sounds.

Misiorowski, the Brewers' second-ranked prospect by Baseball America, was named the publication's Brewers Minor League Player of the Year. Shuckers outfielder Jackson Chourio previously won the award in 2022 and 2023. Misiorowski split his season between the Shuckers and Triple-A Nashville, making 21 starts and 33 appearances. With the Shuckers, Misiorowski made 19 starts and was the team's Opening Day starter. Over his 19 starts, he held a 3.50 ERA with 105 strikeouts across 79.2 innings. Misiorowski ranked among the Double-A leaders (min. 70ip) in strikeout rate (6 th, 30.3%), opponent's average (6 th, .181) and swinging strike rate (16 th, 13.9%). He also recorded back-to-back 10-strikeout games, coming on July 6 at the Mississippi Braves and on July 12 at the Chattanooga Lookouts. After being promoted to Triple-A Nashville on August 3, he finished the season with a 2.55 ERA across 14 appearances and two starts, including 22 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. The Shuckers will return to Keesler Federal Park for their 10th anniversary season in April. Fans can see the 2025 home schedule by visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.