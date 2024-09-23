Barons Win 7-2 against Biscuits in Game 1 in Championship Series

September 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons pounded out 15 hits in a 7-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits in Game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series before 1,707 at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Barons scored in the top of the first inning and never trailed in the win.

In the top of the first inning, Mario Camilletti doubled to right field, followed by a Wilfred Veras triple, and the Barons took a 1-0 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Nick Podkul singled, Jacob Gonzalez singled, and Terrell Tatum singled on a bunt down the third base line. With the bases loaded, Shawn Goosenberg singled to right field, scoring Podkul and Gonzalez, and the Barons led 3-0. Camilletti hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Tatum, and the Barons led 4-0.

Montgomery scored two runs on a line drive RBI single by Tre Morgan and a sacrifice fly by Brayden Taylor, and the Barons lead was 4-2. Noah Schultz was taken out for Garrett Schoenle, and with two runners on, Schoenle worked his way out of the inning with no more runs given up. Schoenle worked 2.2 innings, giving up only a walk with three strikeouts, and picked up the win.

In the top of the seventh, with two outs, the Biscuits intentionally walked Podkul to load the bases. The Baron's next batter, Jacob Gonzalez, hit a double to right center field, and all three runners scored on the hit. With the three runs, the Barons led 7-2.

Zach Franklin, Jake Palisch, and Eric Adler pitched the last three innings, only giving up two hits and a walk with a strikeout. Next, the Barons will play Game 2 of the Championship Series on Tuesday at Regions Field.

