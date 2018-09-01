Crabs Claim First Place with 8-2 Win over Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Stone Crabs beat the Florida Fire Frogs 8-2 Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park, pulling one game ahead of Fort Myers with one game remaining the season.

Since the Miracle own the tiebreaker, the Stone Crabs (74-61, 40-28) can clinch the division title with a win or a Fort Myers loss on Sunday.

It would be Charlotte's first trip to the FSL postseason since 2015, when they won the league championship.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the first, Vidal Brujan reached on an infield single before Carl Chester moved him to third with a ground rule double to left. Florida starter Joey Wentz then issued a wild pitch, allowing Brujan to score and make it 1-0. With Chester at third and one out, Rene Pinto flew out to right, bringing home Chester to make it 2-0.

Still leading by two in the bottom of the third, Jake Fraley drew a two out walk. Pinto followed with a double to score Fraley and make it 3-0. The next batter was Josh Lowe, who grounded a base hit to left to bring the score to 4-0.

Up by four in the bottom of the fifth, Fraley delivered a one-out double before a walk and infield single loaded the bases. A throwing error on Florida catcher William Contreras then allowed Fraley to score and make it 5-0. After a Kevin Padlo sacrifice fly made it 6-0, Tristan Gray dropped an RBI double to left to make it 7-0. The next batter was Russ Olive, who shot a two-bagger to left to cap the inning at 8-0.

Charlotte starter Kenny Rosenberg (11-2) went six innings to earn the win, striking out seven while allowing one run on five hits. He is one of only three pitchers in the Florida State League to reach 11 wins this season.

The Stone Crabs will look to clinch the division against Florida at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday. Brian Shaffer (2-2, 3.41) makes the start for Charlotte against Filyer Sanchez (0-1, 5.25) of the Fire Frogs. Coverage begins at 12:20 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

