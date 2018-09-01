Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: September 1, 2018

September 1, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





TODAY'S GAME: Game three of a four-game series against the Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB) at Charlotte Sports Park to close out the 2018 season (0-2)...Game three of a rain-shortened, six-game road trip against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) and Charlotte Stone Crabs (0-4)...Florida is coming off a series sweep at the hands of the Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field, in which only two out of four games were played due to rain...Fourth, and final, series (11 games) between Florida and Charlotte in 2018, with Florida trailing the series, 1-8...The Fire Frogs were swept in a four-game series at Port Charlotte from July 31-Aug. 2...The Fire Frogs have lost all eight games against Charlotte that have not gone nine innings.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 20-year-old Joey Wentz makes his 16th start of the season in game three of the four-game set against the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Saturday night...The 6-foot-5 hurler entered the 2018 season as the 10th-ranked prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization, according to MLB.com...The Shawnee Mission East High School suffered his third loss of the season in a 3-1 defeat to the Tampa Tarpons on Aug. 27...The southpaw allowed a run on three hits and three strikeouts in just 2.1 innings in his first start since July 19...Saturday will be Wentz's first start against the Stone Crabs.

FIRE FROGS SWEPT IN DOUBLEHEADER TO START FINAL SERIES: The Florida Fire Frogs had no answer for the Charlotte Stone Crabs' pitching staff on Friday night, suffering the sweep in the doubleheader with final scores of 6-0 and 13-0.

FIRE FROGS PLAYING IN THE FALL: The 2018 Arizona Fall League rosters were announced on Thursday afternoon, and two current and two former Fire Frogs have been named to the Peoria Javelinas roster...Braxton Davidson and Ray-Patrick Didder will be on the infield for the squad, while Cristian Pache and Isranel Wilson will roam the outfield.

WALKER'S WONDERFUL WEEK: Jeremy Walker was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of Aug. 20-26...The Gardner-Webb product made two starts this past week, allowing just one run over 13 innings of work for an ERA of just 0.69...The 23-year-old struck out 14 batters, with a season-high of nine occurring in the home finale against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) on Sunday afternoon...Walker joins teammates Braxton Davidson and Ian Anderson 2018 Florida players to take home a weekly award. Anderson earned Pitcher of the Week twice this season before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi.

SPOILER ALERT: With the Fire Frogs being eliminated from playoff contention, the team's role through the remaining two games will be to play "spoiler." The final two contests against the Charlotte Stone Crabs could help decide who wins the Florida State League South division, with Charlotte tied with the Fort Myers Miracle.

BUILDING THE PIPELINE: MLB Pipeline revealed its updated prospect rankings, and nine Atlanta Braves farmhands cracked the top-100...Of the nine, seven either currenlty played, or have previously played for the Fire Frogs: Kyle Wright (24), Ian Anderson (38), Austin Riley (43), Cristian Pache (57), Luiz Gohara (61), Touki Toussaint (76), and Drew Waters (98).

