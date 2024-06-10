CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Cavalry Get Back on Track, Ottawa's Historic Streak Continues

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down a busy week nine!

Halifax and Pacific drew 0-0 at Wanderers Grounds, Cavalry beat their rivals Forge at home, Ottawa left Winnipeg with three more points, and Vancouver held York to a point in Benjamín Mora's Nine Stripes coaching debut.

We also discuss the Canadian men's national team's games against the Netherlands and France when producer Benedict Rhodes joins at the end of the show for Stoppage Time, and answer some questions from our listeners. Send in any questions or comments you have for our mailbag and we'll get to them every week!

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer, home of all Canadian Premier League matches. -- OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 10, 2024

Forge FC to Host Toronto FC in Leg 1 of the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship Semi-Final - Forge FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.