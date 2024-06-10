CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Cavalry Get Back on Track, Ottawa's Historic Streak Continues
June 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
On this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down a busy week nine!
Halifax and Pacific drew 0-0 at Wanderers Grounds, Cavalry beat their rivals Forge at home, Ottawa left Winnipeg with three more points, and Vancouver held York to a point in Benjamín Mora's Nine Stripes coaching debut.
We also discuss the Canadian men's national team's games against the Netherlands and France when producer Benedict Rhodes joins at the end of the show for Stoppage Time, and answer some questions from our listeners. Send in any questions or comments you have for our mailbag and we'll get to them every week!
Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer, home of all Canadian Premier League matches. -- OneSoccer
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 10, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Malcolm Shaw Selected by Trinidad & Tobago Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
- The Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match Returns with a Grand Entry, a Blessing, Hoop Dancer and More
- Cavalry FC Announces Goalkeeper Joseph Holliday on Short-Term Replacement Contract
- Last Chance to Repeat Historic Shock Win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Crucial Grudge Match Tonight
- Cavalry FC to Face Vancouver FC in Inaugural Canadian Premier League 'On Tour' Match in Kelowna, B.C.