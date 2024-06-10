Forge FC to Host Toronto FC in Leg 1 of the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship Semi-Final

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Canada Soccer announced Monday, that Forge FC will host the first leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Final against Toronto FC on Wednesday, July 10, 7 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The second leg of the matchup with Toronto FC was also announced and will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 7 p.m. ET at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario.

The winner of the matchup will advance to play the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pacific FC in the Finals of the competition.

Seating will be available on both the west and east side of Tim Hortons Field for the upcoming matchup setting the stage for an unforgettable Canadian soccer experience.

2024 Season Seat Members will have first access to the TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Final match. Fans interested in pre-sale access can join the waitlist by visiting https://forgefc.canpl.ca/pre-sale-waitlist/ or contact a Forge FC ticket representative for more information at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club. General public on-sale will begin Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

