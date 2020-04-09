NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Coyotes Sign Crotty to Entry-Level Contract

April 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Cameron Crotty to a three-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 20-year-old Crotty registered 4-5-9 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 games with Boston University (NCAA) as the alternate captain in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Greely, ON recorded 10-17-27 and 77 PIM in 102 games with Boston University over the past three seasons. In 2017-18, Crotty helped the team win the Hockey East Conference Championship and was named to the Hockey East All-Academic team.

He was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Check out the Tucson Roadrunners Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2020


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew