Coyotes Sign Crotty to Entry-Level Contract

April 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Cameron Crotty to a three-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 20-year-old Crotty registered 4-5-9 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 games with Boston University (NCAA) as the alternate captain in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Greely, ON recorded 10-17-27 and 77 PIM in 102 games with Boston University over the past three seasons. In 2017-18, Crotty helped the team win the Hockey East Conference Championship and was named to the Hockey East All-Academic team.

He was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2020

Coyotes Sign Crotty to Entry-Level Contract - Tucson Roadrunners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.