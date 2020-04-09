Jake Bischoff Earns Tim Breslin Unsung Hero Award

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves are proud to announce defenseman Jake Bischoff has been named as the winner of the 2020 Tim Breslin Unsung Hero Award. This honor celebrates the Wolves player who best exemplifies the late Breslin's on-ice spirit, team-first attitude and level of community involvement.

Breslin, the third player signed by the Wolves when the organization was formed in 1994, passed away on Feb. 9, 2005, due to complications from appendiceal cancer. The Addison native and Driscoll Catholic High School graduate contributed 37 goals and 82 assists in five seasons with the Wolves and played a big role on the franchise's first championship team in 1998.

Bischoff, a 25-year-old defenseman from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, has been a crucial part of the Wolves blue line for the last three seasons -- including the 2019 squad that went all the way to the Calder Cup Finals. Though he owns 12 goals and 33 assists in 181 regular-season appearances, Bischoff's value to the team is measured more by his ability to shut down opponents and make the correct play in all situations. His willingness to sacrifice his body to block shots is on display every shift.

"This is a huge honor for me," Bischoff said. "Being a goal-scorer every night is not my focus. What I try to bring to the team is not so flashy. It's nice that the fans appreciate the role I try to play."

Wolves fans determined the 2020 Breslin Award winner as they voted at ChicagoWolves.com for the four candidates nominated by the team's coaching staff: Bischoff, right wing Tye McGinn, defenseman Jaycob Megna and center Gage Quinney.

Bischoff was scheduled to receive the award from Breslin's family on the Allstate Arena ice prior to the April 5 game against the Iowa Wild, but all American Hockey League games have been suspended indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus.

Bischoff joins former teammates Zac Leslie (2019) and T.J. Tynan (2018) along with Bryce Gervais (2017), Andre Benoit (2016), Brent Regner (2014, 2015), Bill Sweatt (2013), Mark Matheson (2012), Jaime Sifers (2011), Matt Anderson (2010), Steve Martins (2009), Brian Sipotz (2008), Brian Fahey (2007), Kevin Doell (2006) and Tim Wedderburn (2005) as the Wolves players who have earned this honor.

