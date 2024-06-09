Courage TST Team Advances to Monday's $1 Million Championship Match

June 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage-sponsored team in The Soccer Tournament (TST) women's bracket has qualified for the $1 Million, winner-take-all championship match. The Courage will face U.S. Women in the Final on Monday, June 10, at 7 p.m. ET at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets are available here and the match will stream live on ESPN+.

Led by Courage and USWNT legend Jessica McDonald, the Courage TST team qualified for the semifinal as runner-up in Group B then defeated Group A winner, Streetball FC Canada, in Sunday's semifinal, 2-0. Madison Wolfbauer scored both goals to punch the Courage's ticket to Monday's million-dollar match. Wolfbauer scored the go-ahead goal in the 23' then knocked in the target-score winner just three minutes into target-score time.

The Courage came from behind to beat Burnley FC women, 2-1, to open group play. Later that day, Tampa Bay Sun FC beat the Courage to set up a win-and-in third round on Saturday with all four teams in the group finishing the day 1-1. The Courage downed Soccerhead FC, 5-3, Saturday to advance to the semifinals, finishing as group runners-up based on goal differential.

Local legend Heather O'Reilly leads U.S. Women. The fan favorites fell to Streetball FC in the first game but responded to win each of their next two to finish as Group A runners-up. U.S. Women then dominated Tampa Bay Sun FC, 4-0, in the second semifinal Sunday afternoon.

McDonald, who won both an NCAA Division I national championship and an NWSL championship at WakeMed Soccer Park, will look to add the first-ever TST women's bracket championship on that same soil. Monday night should bring a great atmosphere and energy with the true home team of the tournament facing off against a slew of legendary U.S. soccer stars with $1 Million on the line.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.