Cougars Sweep Monarchs in Twin Bill

August 25, 2021 - American Association (AA)







GENEVA, Ill. - Timing was in the Kane County Cougars (41-47) favor Wednesday night, as they snuck in a double-header sweep against the Kansas City Monarchs (59-30) before the rain came down at Northwestern Medicine Field. After an 11-8 slugfest, the Cougars shutout Kansas City 6-0 to complete the sweep.

Tuesday's series opener started with a 2-0 Cougars' lead in the first two innings, then it stormed at Northwestern Medicine Field. The game was suspended and picked up in the third inning on Wednesday, and it didn't take long for Kansas City to take the lead. Josh Tols (4-6) coughed up a three-run homer to Ibandel Isabel in the 4th. The Cougars quickly bounced back with a five-run inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Tyler Friis for a 6-2 lead.

Both teams exchanged runs through the final four innings. Isabel blasted another home run, but so did Cougar outfielders Nick Anderson and Mitch Reeves. Kansas City put up two runs in the 9th, but fell short of a comeback.

Eddie Medina (1-1) set the tone in the second game as he flirted with a no-hitter into the 5th. Former Cougar Justin Donatella (4-1) started the game for the Monarchs and cruised until Brandon Chinea ripped a solo homer for a 1-0 lead. It was the Cougars' first hit of the ballgame. In the 4th, the Cougars connected on three straight two-out RBI hits to make it 4-0 Cougars.

That lead was plenty for Medina who finished his first start of the season with a quality start of six innings, two hits, no runs and two strikeouts.

