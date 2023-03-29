Cougars Sign Experienced Infielder

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed infielder Josh Allen on Friday, March 24. Allen returns to Kane County after playing a majority of the 2021 season as a Cougar. The Fort Meade, Florida native brings over a decade of professional baseball experience to the table, having spent most of his professional career in the Frontier League and the American Association.

"We are excited that Josh has decided to play again," said Cougars Manager George Tsamis. "He is definitely a guy you want on your team. He works hard, plays hard and wants to win. That's what you want. You can put him anywhere in the lineup and he will produce."

Allen has spent the last five seasons in the American Association under the direction of Tsamis with both the Kane County Cougars (2021-22) and with former American Association team, the St. Paul Saints (2018-2020.)

In 2020, the four-time American Association All-Star hit .304 with six home runs and 24 RBI in 44 games. He also had an excellent 2019 season, hitting .272 with a career-high home runs (17) and RBI (58) in 93 games.

Allen has played in over 600 games throughout the duration of his nine professional seasons, including a 42 game stint with the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. During his time in the Frontier League and American Association, Allen accumulated a .299 batting average, an .899 OPS, 80 home runs and 323 RBI.

