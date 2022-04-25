Cougars Sign de la Trinidad, Bring Back Rolette

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed outfielder Ernie De La Trinidad and returned catcher Josh Rolette on Monday.

De La Trinidad signs with the Cougars after spending the 2021 season with the Minnesota Twins Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge. The Phoenix, Az. native slashed .266/.344/.415 in 80 games with Wichita and tallied 39 RBI's and nine home runs. In 2018, De La Trinidad played in 91 games for Kane County and registered a .311 batting average, 56 RBIs, and a .845 OPS. De La Trinidad was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"I am looking forward to seeing what Ernie can do," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "He comes very highly recommended. He can play all three outfield spots and he is ready to go."

Rolette originally signed with the Cougars in July 2021 after playing for the Akron RubberDucks, the Cleveland Guardians Double-A affiliate. During his 39 games with the Cougars, the Shawnee, Okla. native batted .289/.374/.465. In 2017, Rolette was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians out of Kansas State University. He then played four seasons in the team's system and caught over 600 innings.

"We are excited to have Josh back with us," said Tsamis. "He does a great job and he can play catcher and first base. He really had a nice season for us."

2022 Kane County Cougars Signings

RHP Ben Allison

RHP Jack Anderson

OF Nick Anderson

LHP Koby Bishop

OF Bryce Brentz

INF Dylan Busby

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

OF Ernie De La Trinidad

RHP Jack Fox

INF Sherman Johnson

C BJ Lopez

RHP Pearson McMahan

INF Alexis Panjota

RHP Ryan Richardson

C/1B Josh Rolette

RHP Danny Taggart

RHP Ryan Tapani

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.

