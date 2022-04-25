Cougars Sign de la Trinidad, Bring Back Rolette
April 25, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed outfielder Ernie De La Trinidad and returned catcher Josh Rolette on Monday.
De La Trinidad signs with the Cougars after spending the 2021 season with the Minnesota Twins Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge. The Phoenix, Az. native slashed .266/.344/.415 in 80 games with Wichita and tallied 39 RBI's and nine home runs. In 2018, De La Trinidad played in 91 games for Kane County and registered a .311 batting average, 56 RBIs, and a .845 OPS. De La Trinidad was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
"I am looking forward to seeing what Ernie can do," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "He comes very highly recommended. He can play all three outfield spots and he is ready to go."
Rolette originally signed with the Cougars in July 2021 after playing for the Akron RubberDucks, the Cleveland Guardians Double-A affiliate. During his 39 games with the Cougars, the Shawnee, Okla. native batted .289/.374/.465. In 2017, Rolette was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians out of Kansas State University. He then played four seasons in the team's system and caught over 600 innings.
"We are excited to have Josh back with us," said Tsamis. "He does a great job and he can play catcher and first base. He really had a nice season for us."
2022 Kane County Cougars Signings
RHP Ben Allison
RHP Jack Anderson
OF Nick Anderson
LHP Koby Bishop
OF Bryce Brentz
INF Dylan Busby
INF Galli Cribbs Jr.
OF Ernie De La Trinidad
RHP Jack Fox
INF Sherman Johnson
C BJ Lopez
RHP Pearson McMahan
INF Alexis Panjota
RHP Ryan Richardson
C/1B Josh Rolette
RHP Danny Taggart
RHP Ryan Tapani
The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.
Josh Rolette at bat for the Kane County Cougars
