Cougars Fuel Bullpen with Three Returning Relievers

Kane County Cougars pitcher CJ Carter

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars added right-handed pitchers CJ Carter, Logan Nissen and Ryan Richardson to the 2023 roster this week.

Carter returns to the Cougars after joining the team in May 2022. The Lithonia, Georgia native was a reliable reliever for the Cougars last season, striking out 64 batters in 51.2 innings of work. Carter was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 29th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. During his time in the Marlins organization, Carter threw 102.2 innings, struck out 130 batters and accumulated a 3.33 ERA.

"CJ was tough," Cougars Manager George Tsamis said. "He is a valuable guy to have. We can bring him in late in the game and he can also be a solid starter."

Nissen had a standout season with the Cougars in 2022 with a team-best seven saves in 22.2 innings. He was named to the American Association All-Star team after only allowing six earned runs and striking out 23 batters in the first half of the season. Nissen's season came to an early conclusion due to injury after the All-Star break. He finished the season with a 2.34 ERA.

"Logan was really good for us," Tsamis said. "He was an American Association All-Star. He had some bad luck with an injury in the second half of last season but now he is healthy and ready to go."

Richardson returns for a third season after playing for the Cougars in 2022 and 2021. Last season, he pitched in 41 games out of the bullpen totaling 57.2 innings, 53 strikeouts and a 4-2 record. Overall, Richardson brings nine years of professional baseball experience to the table along with a brief stint in the Mexican Leagues. He holds a career ERA of 3.20, has pitched over 360 innings of professional ball and struck out 354 batters.

"Ryan was very reliable," Tsamis said. "We trusted him. He came in and had some big outs for us. He is a solid reliever in the league."

2023 Kane County Cougars Signings

RHP CJ Carter

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

RHP Jack Fox

RHP Westin Muir

RHP Logan Nissen

RHP Ryan Richardson

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with single game tickets expected to go on sale in the spring.

