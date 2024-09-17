Cougars Defeat Goldeyes to Win Championship

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes' season came to an end Tuesday night, as the Kane County Cougars (7-0) completed the series sweep, winning 5-3 and capturing the Miles Wolff Cup as champions of the American Association.

It was a back-and-forth affair, with the Goldeyes (4-5) fighting back after going down early, but it just wasn't enough as the Cougars captured the league title without losing a game in the postseason.

After the Goldeyes tied it in the sixth, the deadlock was broken by the Cougars in the top of the seventh, as jumped back out in front with an Allen single that scored Randolph from third to make it 4-3. They added another run a batter later as Alex McGarry singled to left to score Lott to make it 5-3, which was eventually the final.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the second inning, making it 1-0 on a bouncing single by Claudio Finol that made its way into short left field, scoring Josh Allen from second base.

They added to that lead just two batters later, as Galli Cribbs Jr. slapped a single into center field to bring Finol in from third base to make it 2-0.

The Goldeyes struck back in the fourth inning, as a Dayson Croes double got past a stumbling center fielder, scoring Ramón Bramasco from first base to cut the lead to 2-1.

Kane County regained their two-run lead in the fifth inning, as Cornelius Randolph doubled and came around on a second consecutive double by Todd Lott to make it 3-1 Cougars.

Winnipeg cut into the lead again in the fifth, as Rob Emery came around to score on a throwing error by the Kane County shortstop that sailed over the head of the first baseman to make it 3-2.

The Goldeyes continued to chip away and finally tie the game up 3-3 thanks to an Emery squeeze bunt down the first base line to score Miles Simington from third.

After going up 5-3 in the eighth, Tyler Beardsley (S, 4) came on in the ninth to shutdown the Goldeyes' comeback attempt after Winnipeg brought the tying run to the plate.

Cougars' reliever CJ Carter (W, 1-0) picked up the win after coming on in the sixth inning. He didn't allow a run in a hitless inning-and-two-thirds.

Zac Reininger (L, 0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits over his two innings of work in relief.

The Goldeyes came up three wins short of the ultimate turnaround from last year's 43-56 last place finish, and while it's hardly the finish they wanted, it's hard not to be impressed with the turnaround. A worst-to-first story, culminating in Winnipeg's first division championship and final berth since 2017.

Now, the focus shifts to the offseason, as the American Association crowned a new champion in 2024, the Kane County Cougars, who won their first Miles Wolff Cup since joining the American Association in 2021.

