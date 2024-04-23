Cougars Announce Partnership with 93 Octane Brewery

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars and 93 Octane Brewery have announced a new partnership for the 2024 baseball season, naming 93 Octane Brewery the official craft brewery of the Kane County Cougars.

The Cougars and 93 Octane, located in St. Charles, have also come together to create Clutch Hitter, the official craft beer of the Kane County Cougars. Clutch Hitter is being brewed at 93 Octane's new state of the art production facility located in Warrenville.

"93 Octane Brewery is extremely excited to be partnering with the Kane County Cougars to make Clutch Hitter, their official craft beer," Mario Spina, The PRIDE Stores Owner and CEO said. "This will be a refreshing West Coast IPA that will be perfect on those warm summer days watching our favorite local baseball team. Cheers!"

Clutch Hitter can not only be enjoyed at the ballpark but also at 93 Octane's Tap Room, which is located off of Lincoln Highway next to The PRIDE of St Charles. The Tap Room has up to 20 beers on Tap with a large outdoor patio and the best burgers you can find. Clutch Hitter can also be purchased at your local PRIDE Stores.

"We are so excited to have 93 Octane as our official craft brewery," Stephanie Froehlich, Owner of KC Concessions said. "We can't wait for Cougars fans to try Clutch Hitter at the ballpark this summer."

The Kane County Cougars open the 2024 season on Tuesday, May 14 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Individual tickets are on sale now. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com to purchase tickets today. To view the full promotions schedule, visit kccougars.com/promotions. Follow the Cougars on Facebook, Instagram and X for more information about the 2024 season.

