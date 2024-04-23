American Association Hires Chris Browne as Vice President of Sponsorships

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball has named Chris Browne as, Vice President of Sponsorships. Browne brings more than 30 years of experience in professional sports, including 23 years as an executive in baseball.

In his role, Browne will handle sponsorship services for the league, coordinate sponsor-related jewel events including the All-Star Game, the Miles Wolff Cup, and Baseball Champions League in addition to other leaguewide initiatives.

"Chris Browne brings to the American Association a long history in sports business. Specifically, his ideas around activation and relationship building will provide the American Association with an accretive element beneficial to our sponsors," said Joshua Schaub, American Association Commissioner.

Browne previously spent twelve years as Vice President and General Manager of the Kansas City Monarchs' predecessor brand, the Kansas City T-Bones, during 2008-2020. Under his leadership, the club was twice named Organization of the Year and appeared in two league championship series, winning the Miles Wolff Cup in 2018. Browne was also recognized by the Kansas City Kansas Convention and Visitors Bureau with the 2011 Excellence in Hospitality Award and named Tourism Advocate of the Year in 2015.

In 2019, Browne was named as the Kansas City Sports Executive of the Year by the Kansas City Sports Commission. The prestigious award had previously been given to Kansas City Chiefs CEO/Owner Clark Hunt and Kansas City Royals VP/GM Dayton Moore.

Most recently, Browne led Perfect Game USA's Midwest operation in Kansas City.

"I am thrilled to join the American Association office and their dynamic leadership team led by Commissioner Josh Schaub and Deputy Commissioner, Josh Buchholz. I look forward to working with our staff, partners, and member clubs," said Chris Browne.

A native of Kansas City, Browne started his career working as a Clubhouse Attendant and Bat Boy for seven years for the Kansas City Royals, including the 1985 World Champion season. After completing his degree with an emphasis in Sports Management from the University of Missouri, Browne worked as an executive for the Class AA Jacksonville Suns (now Jumbo Shrimp) and was Assistant General Manager for Major Arena Soccer League's Kansas City Comets.

Browne resides in Lenexa, KS with his wife Becky, son Brett and daughter (Pee Wee) Reese.

