Cougars Announce First Signing of 2023, Return Galli Cribbs Jr.

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed infielder Galli Cribbs Jr. this week. Cribbs Jr. is the first addition to the 2023 roster.

He had arguably the best season of his career in 2022, where he tallied a career-best 83 hits and 43 RBI in 90 games. He also slashed .259/.318/.319 and was a strong defender for the Cougars with a .971 fielding percentage.

"We are excited to have Galli back with us," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "He is an exciting player who makes some incredible plays. You won't find many players as good as Galli. I'm looking forward to watching him make these great plays again because you know he is going to."

In 2021, Cribbs Jr. played in 12 games for the Cougars, hitting .325 before his contract was transferred to the Miami Marlins on June 1, 2021. After his departure from the Cougars, Cribbs Jr. played in 10 games for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate) and 46 games for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A affiliate).

Cribbs Jr. previously played in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for six seasons, including two with the Cougars in 2015 and 2016. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Diamondbacks in 2014.

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with single game tickets expected to go on sale in the spring.

