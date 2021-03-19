Cougars Add Outfielder Anthony Garcia, Infielder Josh Allen

March 19, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed outfielder Anthony Garcia and acquired infielder Josh Allen today.

Garcia signs with the Cougars after spending 2020 at the Los Angeles Dodgers Alternate Training Site. In 2018, Garcia had a career-high season, posting a whopping 25 home runs and 91 RBI in 131 games with the Nashville Sounds (AAA). The Carolina, Puerto Rico native is a three-time All-Star and was also named the Caribbean Series MVP while competing with Puerto Rico in 2018. In 2017, Garcia hit .294 with 15 home runs and 69 RBI with the Springfield Cardinals of the Texas League. He was then selected as a Post-Season All-Star. Garcia started his career in 2009 when he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.

"We are really excited to add Anthony to our lineup, said Cougars' Manager George Tsamis. "He is a 'big bat' that has performed really well at the Triple-A level. He spent last season at the Dodgers Alternate Site so he is that close to reaching the top level."

Allen joins the Cougars and reconnects with Tsamis after spending the last three seasons in the American Association with the St. Paul Saints. The four-time All-Star hit .304 with six home runs and 24 RBI in 44 games in 2020. He also had an excellent season with the Saints in 2019, hitting .272 with career-highs in home runs (17) and RBI (58) in 93 games. Prior to joining the Saints, Allen spent his first four seasons with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. Allen was selected to the mid-season All-Star game, his third, at the time, in four professional seasons, and as a Post-Season All-Star at second base.

"Josh has been one of the top Infielders in the American Association the last three seasons," said Tsamis. He played for me in St. Paul and I'm really happy to have him with us. He plays the game hard and wants to win."

2021 Kane County Cougars Signings

INF Josh Allen

OF Jeffrey Baez

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

OF Anthony Garcia

OF Mark Karaviotis

OF Anfernee Seymour

INF Nick Zammarelli

The Cougars open the 2021 season on May 18 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field. Tickets will go on sale April 8. Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 19, 2021

Cougars Add Outfielder Anthony Garcia, Infielder Josh Allen - Kane County Cougars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.