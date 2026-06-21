Cosmos Fall 3-1 to Forward Madison FC on the Road

Published on June 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 3-1 to Forward Madison FC on Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field. Forward Madison struck twice in quick succession during the first half, opening the scoring in the 25th minute through Ryan Carmichael before Roman Torres doubled the advantage just three minutes later. The hosts controlled possession for much of the opening half and limited the Cosmos' opportunities in the attacking third. New York made adjustments at halftime, introducing Davide Galazzini and Nick Zielonka in an effort to change the match after entering the break trailing 2-0.

Forward Madison extended its lead early in the second half when Jackson Castro found the back of the net in the 48th minute to make it 3-0. The Cosmos continued to push forward and were rewarded in the 76th minute when Sebastián Guenzatti scored to pull one back for New York. The visitors continued to apply pressure late in the match, making additional substitutions and creating several opportunities in the attacking third. Despite finishing with five shots on target and matching Forward Madison in several statistical categories, the Cosmos were unable to complete the comeback as the hosts secured the 3-1 victory in Madison.

NYC VS MAD BSF MADISON WI

MATCH DETAILS

FORWARD MADISON FC 3-1 NEW YORK COSMOS

FORWARD MADISON FC (4-2-3-1): Harms; Toure, Carmichael, Munjoma, Shannon; Segbres, Castro; Bolma, Ngoubou, Karamoko; Annor Gyamfi.

Subs: Gebhard, Kanyane, Torres, McCamy, Carmichael, Karamoko, Ngoubou, Manske, Flores. Coach: Matt Glaeser.

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-4-2): Chan; Holt, Chavez, Zielonka, Galazzini; Cabrera, Mendonca, Puentes, Milovanov; Jawneh, Guenzatti.

Subs: Mason, Morabito, Sidoel, Spengler, Materazzi, Garcia, Noecker. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 25 ¬Â² R. Carmichael (MAD), 28 ¬Â² Torres (MAD), 48 ¬Â² Castro (MAD), 76 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C).

Bookings: 17 ¬Â² K. Carmichael (MAD), 38 ¬Â² Toure (MAD), 56 ¬Â² Castro (MAD), 73 ¬Â² Spengler (C), 85 ¬Â² Chavez (C), 85 ¬Â² Karamoko (MAD).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 46% - Forward Madison 54%

Shots: Cosmos 10 - Forward Madison 17

Shots on Target: Cosmos 5 - Forward Madison 6

Saves: Cosmos 3 - Forward Madison 4

Fouls: Cosmos 8 - Forward Madison 14

Accurate Passes: Cosmos 347 - Forward Madison 408

Pass Accuracy: Cosmos 84% - Forward Madison 84%

Tackles: Cosmos 14 - Forward Madison 11

Clearances: Cosmos 29 - Forward Madison 21

Blocked Shots: Cosmos 3 - Forward Madison 7

Game Information:

Date: June 20, 2026

Venue: Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

Attendance: 3,449

Referee: Cristian Campo Hernández







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Cosmos Fall 3-1 to Forward Madison FC on the Road - New York Cosmos

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