Sharks Make It Three in a Row with Statement Win over Sarasota

Published on June 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Sharks' historic home winning streak continues.

Behind a brace from veteran forward Jake Keegan and another impactful distribution from playmaker Nacho Abeal, Corpus Christi FC defeated Sarasota Paradise 4-1 Saturday night at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, extending the Sharks' league winning streak to three matches.

The victory marked another statement performance from a Corpus Christi side that continues to find its footing offensively. Saturday night saw not only the most goals scored for the club all season, but also the third straight match that the Sharks have outshot their opponents at a rate unseen during the opening months of the season.

The opening minutes featured a physical tone. Both teams struggled to establish possession early, as turnovers and fouls disrupted the rhythm of play throughout the first quarter-hour.

Despite the choppy start, the Sharks steadily began tilting the field in their favor. Forward Nacho Abeal orchestrated several dangerous attacks, including an early cross that nearly found Blake Bowen inside the box and a long-range effort that forced Sarasota goalkeeper Rockson Amedeka into a routine save.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 25th minute.

Abeal whipped a dangerous ball toward the left side of the six-yard box that initially appeared destined for goal, drawing Amedeka off his line. The loose ball fell to Keegan, who battled through defensive pressure before improvising a brilliant backheel finish into the net for a 1-0 Corpus Christi advantage.

The goal was Keegan's 33rd career USL League One goal, moving him into sole possession of fourth place on the league's all-time scoring list.

"We've been talking about getting a goal in the first 30 minutes. We hadn't done that before today," said Keegan. "I think every time we've scored first we've gotten a good result. Once I scored the first, we knew the goals would keep coming after that."

Eight minutes later, the veteran striker struck again.

After Bowen intercepted possession deep in the defensive third, he immediately launched a ball forward to spring Keegan on a breakaway. The forward carried the ball from midfield into the penalty area before calmly finishing past the goalkeeper to double the Sharks' lead in the 33rd minute.

The brace pushed Keegan to 34 career league goals, leaving him just one shy of third place on the all-time USL League One scoring list.

While Sarasota held a slight edge in possession during the first half, Corpus Christi's defense prevented the visitors from generating meaningful chances.

Corpus Christi entered halftime with a deserved 2-0 lead, holding Sarasota without a shot on target while owning a 4-0 advantage in shots on frame.

The visitors found life shortly after the restart.

In the 52nd minute, Sarasota earned a penalty kick following a foul inside the box. Midfielder Aaron Walker converted from the spot to cut the deficit in half and briefly shift momentum toward the visitors.

Paradise quickly began controlling larger portions of possession and created several dangerous sequences then on.

Recognizing the momentum swing, head coach Eamon Zayed turned to his bench in the 57th minute, making a tactical adjustment that quickly paid dividends.

In the 62nd minute, Abeal delivered his second assist of the evening, finding V Kwakwa near the top right corner of the penalty area. The midfielder's left-footed strike deflected off a Sarasota defender, changing direction and beating the goalkeeper to restore Corpus Christi's two-goal advantage, 3-1.

"I thought we had another gear to go," said Coach Zayed. "In the second half we got a wake-up call, and I'm delighted that we were able to respond to that."

The goal reignited the Sharks' attack.

With confidence restored, Corpus Christi continued pressing forward. Abeal remained at the center of nearly every dangerous sequence, and James Talbot and the back line continued to frustrate Sarasota's attempts at a comeback.

Even with a two-goal cushion, the Sharks never stopped attacking.

And in the third minute of added time, substitute Kaihim Thomas put the result beyond doubt.

After receiving a pass from Alexis Cerritos near the top right edge of the box, Kaihim slipped a composed finish through the legs of the diving goalkeeper to cap a 4-1 victory.

Abeal finished with two assists and once again served as the engine of the Corpus Christi attack. When asked what has sparked the team's recent offensive surge, Abeal pointed to the growing chemistry within the squad.

"I think we've been connecting better and building more chemistry," said Abeal. "Things like minutes and playing together makes us feel like we're a brand new team. Things weren't clicking, but now we're starting to understand each other better."

The result extends the Sharks' winning streak to three consecutive league matches, all at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, and further highlights the club's growing confidence during its strongest run since joining USL League One.

For a team that spent the early portion of the season searching for results, Corpus Christi has suddenly transformed its home field into one of the league's toughest places to visit.

Coming Up:

Corpus Christi FC will host AV Alta FC in a league match on Wednesday, June 24th at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Notable:

Corpus Christi have won their last 3 league matches, their longest winning streak in professional competition

Jake Keegan's two goals put him in sole possession of fourth all-time career goals scored in USL League One, with 34. He entered the match tied for fourth with 32 career goals scored.

Nacho Abeal recorded two assists during the contest, ascending him to 3rd in the league with 5 assists total on the year

Kaihim Thomas' late goal was also his very first of the season in USL League One

Goals: Keegan (25', 33'), Kwakwa (62'), Thomas (90' +3)

Yellow Cards: Gomez (1), Keaney (1), Cerritos (1), Talbot (1), Langlois (1)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC SARASOTA PARADISE

12 SHOTS 10

7 SHOTS ON TARGET 2

1 SAVES 3

15 FOULS 11

2 CORNERS WON 5

5 YELLOW CARDS 2

0 RED CARDS 0

Story written by Nate Martinez, Corpus Christi FC Communications Contributor







United Soccer League One Stories from June 21, 2026

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