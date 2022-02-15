Cory Snyder Named Manager of the Northern Colorado Owlz

WINDSOR, Colo. - Cory Snyder, who spent nine seasons in Major League Baseball as a right fielder and finished second in the 1984 Olympics with Team USA before embarking on a Minor League career that included multiple managerial positions and a front office stint with the Orem Owlz, has been named manager and hitting coach of the Northern Colorado Owlz, the club announced today.

The five-time league champion Owlz, who did not play in 2020 or 2021, will begin play in the 2022 Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter on May 25 with a series against the Great Falls Voyagers. Their Future Legends Complex home opener will be on June 1 against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

"In looking for a leader, our Owlz needed someone who could teach, motivate, and direct the complicated athletes of today," said managing member Jeff Katofsky. "I did not have to look further than my old friend Cory Snyder. We are lucky to have Cory, whose experience as a star player, hitting coach, manager, and front office executive gives the Owlz the perfect person to continue the Owlz dominance of the Pioneer Baseball League."

"It's a huge privilege for me to work here in Northern Colorado," said Snyder. "I have known Jeff for a long time and spent many years with him in Orem. I am very excited about the project, it is going to bring a lot of good things to the city of Windsor. Even though it is our first full season in the Pioneer League I want to let the fans know that I will do everything I can to bring a championship to Northern Colorado."

In 2019, Snyder served as the Owlz' director of public relations. He had spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons in Taiwan, managing the CTBC Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League and leading them to the 2017 Taiwan Series (the CPBL's World Series).

In 2016, Snyder managed Pericos de Puebla in the Mexican League, and led the club to its second Mexican League title. He was just the fourth American manager to win a Mexican League title, and the first in 15 years.

That followed several years in the Seattle Mariners organization, serving as the hitting coach for the Jackson Generals (AA) from 2011-13, and the Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) from 2014-15.

Snyder was named manager of the St. George Roadrunners for their inaugural 2007 season, and he led the team to the Golden Baseball League Southern Division 1st Half title in 2009. The team folded at the end of the 2009 season, but when the owners announced they were starting a franchise in Maui, Snyder made the move with them and managed No Koa Ikaika Maui for their inaugural season.

As a player in Major League Baseball, Snyder hit 149 home runs with the Indians, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, and LA Dodgers, including a single-season-best 33 in 1987 with the Indians. He twice finished among the American League's top-10 in home runs (1987 and 1988), and his 14 assists in 1988, and .997 fielding percentage in 1989, led the entire AL.

He made his MLB debut in 1986, and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting that year after batting .272 and hitting 24 home runs. The award was won by Oakland's Jose Canseco, who trailed Snyder in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base-plus-slugging percentage, but hit nine more home runs in 184 more at-bats.

Snyder was a three-time All-American for Brigham Young University and was drafted fourth overall by the Cleveland Indians in the 1984 MLB Draft, ahead of the likes of Mark McGwire, Greg Maddux, and Tom Glavine. That same year he represented the USA at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, alongside McGwire, shortstop- and future Hall of Famer- Barry Larkin, designated hitter Will Clark, and catcher BJ Surhoff. Team USA advanced to the final before losing to Japan, though no medals were awarded due to baseball only having demonstration status in LA.

Snyder has been married to wife Tina since 1985, and the couple have six children: Ashley, Amberley, JC, Taylor, Aubrey, and Autumn. Amberley, the subject of the film Walk. Ride. Rodeo., is a paralyzed rodeo racer and noted motivational speaker, while Taylor, a second baseman with the Albuquerque Isotopes, is one of the top prospects in the Colorado Rockies farm system.

The Northern Colorado Owlz will play their home games in the main stadium of the Future Legends Complex, the premier destination for sports and events in Northern Colorado. Opening in 2022, the 118-acre complex will feature a professional stadium, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, lodging, and retail; and will host guests for major sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

