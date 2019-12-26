Cory Simons Is on the Move to the SPHL

There is some bitter-sweet news for Prowler fans this Christmas Eve. Today, Port Huron goaltender Cory Simons was called up to the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL.

The 27-year-old netminder has posted a record of 6-0-0-0 with a 1.81 GAA and a .948 save percentage this season.

Head Coach Joe Pace had nothing but praise when he heard Simons had been called up.

"Cory is a terrific goalie and arguably the best in the FPHL this season. He has a perfect record and has kept us in every game he has started this year," Pace shared. "We wish him all the best moving forward and Pensacola is getting themselves a difference maker in net."

The Crystal Lake native is in his fourth season in the FPHL, third with the Prowlers. This will be his third call up to SPHL after he played one game with the Birmingham Bulls in 2018 and two games with the Quad City Storm in 2019.

Simons will join a long list of former Prowlers that are full time SPHL players including Austin Daee, Alex Johnson, Michael Santaguida, Matt Fuller and Matt Beer.

With the call up, Chris Paulin and Ville Kaukkila will shoulder the load as they are now the only two active goalies on the Prowlers roster.

The Prowlers will be back in action this weekend and will look to continue their winning streak with a two-game series in Mentor against the Ice Breakers.

