Correlle Prime Returns to Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Milwaukee Milkmen have announced a trade sending INF Drew Ward to Milwaukee in exchange for INF Correlle Prime.

The Bradenton, FL native rejoins the RedHawks following one season in Milwaukee. Drafted in the 12th round by the Colorado Rockies in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft, Prime has played in the Rockies and Rangers farm systems. He was signed by the Texas AirHogs in 2018 and appeared in 79 games with a .279 average. Prime was originally signed by the RedHawks on May 21, 2019 after spending spring training with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. During his three seasons with the RedHawks, Prime appeared in 249 games (including shortened 2020 season) with a .317 BA.In addition to his time in the lineup, Prime is expected to see use out of the RedHawks' Bullpen during the 2023 campaign.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks begin their defense of the American Association Championship on May 11, against the Kane County Cougars before returning to Newman Outdoor Field to open the home schedule against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on May 15th at 6:30pm. Group Tickets and Ticket Packages are on sale now.

