Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Week 2 of Camp

March 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







The Tritons have been in camp now for just over a week, and Coach Anderson was able to provide us with an update as to how things are going.

TRIMMING THE FAT

The Tritons will be holding a pep rally today, Sunday, March 2, where they will be revealing their official roster for the season. Currently, the Tritons have 31 guys at camp and will be cutting down to just 24. Some decisions were easy, as four players refused to report to camp.

Coach has already stated they will be rostering just two quarterbacks, and early on it was clear that Fred Payton would be one. Coach echoed that sentiment this week.

"Fred [Payton] is exactly what we thought Fred was going to be. That was a great gift..."

One area of notice is the wide receivers. Many receivers were invited to camp, and it is time to cut down to a true receiving core.

"It's going to be a tough decision. I got some people separating themselves. That's always good to see, " said Coach Anderson."The receiving core is going to be a tough group, and the defensive line is going to be a tough group."

THIS WEEK's STARS

When asked about this week's training camp stars, Coach A mentioned Tyler Judson and Tre Coleman. Judson is a rookie defensive back, hailing from Tulane and Southeastern University. He was a safety in college, playing in 32 games over his five year career.

"I think he is going to be a very special talent in this league. He's learning the game very quickly, and we're excited to see him make this team." - Coach Anderson

Tre Coleman comes to the Tritons with previous professional experience. Back in 2022, he was a rookie with the West Texas Warbirds. Information about the West Texas Warbirds is tough to come by, but Coleman posted highlights from his X account, showing 13 TDs in five games. Coach also praised his ability to block and give quarterbacks added time.

Don't miss any of the Arena Football action on EvergreenNOW!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.