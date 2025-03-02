March 2 Transactions Update

As several teams make their final cuts leaving training camp we have heavy activity on the transactions report. Here is the March 2, 2025, Arena Football One Transactions Update for the 2025 season.

We have another trade! Here are the full details of the trade between the Oregon Lightning and Orlando Predators.

OREGON LIGHTNING RECEIVE

Dalton Cole (QB)

ORLANDO PREDATORS RECEIVE

Future Considerations

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Cornelius Lewis Orlando OL

Malik Jones Orlando OL

The following players have been claimed off of waivers by the mentioned Arena Football team.

Kevin Thurmon Jr. Salina OL

Tony Kennedy Salina OL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization after clearing waivers.

Philip Harding Orlando WR

Jerry Cantave Orlando DB

Denzel Dixon Orlando OL

Cayden Burger Orlando OL

Boqaio Li Orlando OL

The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list. Their AF1 rights are retained by their respective teams.

Kobi Rios Orlando OL

The following players have been suspended by their team or AF1.

Svonte Davenport Corpus Christi FB

Steven Remmenga Corpus Christi QB

