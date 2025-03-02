Wide Receivers of Arena Football One 2025

Arena Football One inches closer to its 2025 kickoff. As teams begin to report to training camp, players and coaches are eager to hit the practice field and begin their preparation for the season. AF1 will field ten competitive squads with the season set to begin with the Orlando Predators squaring off against the Southwest Kansas Storm on March 8, streaming on EvergreenNOW!

The Wide Receiver position is amongst the most important when talking about Arena skill positions. The ability to stretch the defense and create mismatches on the outside, or in the slot, makes it easier to operate on offense. Furthermore, having an elite kickoff returner who can make defenders miss in the open field is also crucial to a team's success in the Arena game. Add in the intricacies of the Motion Man, who can blow the top off the defense, and you have a recipe for success. Here are the receiving groups for the 2025 AF1 season!

ALBANY FIREBIRDS

Duane Brown, Daniel Williams III, Darien Townsend, Marquel Wade, Dhaquille "Duke" Williams, Isiah Scott, Vincent Gregory

Albany possesses perhaps the deepest receiver room across the entirety of the AF1. Veteran wideouts Darien Townsend, Marquel Wade, and Isiah Scott all return to Albany where they found great success in past seasons. Though new to the Firebirds, Duane Brown heads to Albany after spending last season with the Billings Outlaws. After a monster 2024 season, Brown is poised to be a leading receiver for the Firebirds this year. Wade and Townsend both possess a knack for getting open and a strong, veteran presence for Albany. Head Coach and General Manager Damon Ware did a great job of getting his core of receivers back for the 2025 season.

The Firebirds have also added outstanding pass-catchers in former XFL receiver Dan Williams III, and former NFL and CFL receiver Duke Williams. Williams III was a mainstay for the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020, hauling in 23 receptions for 338 yards, and one touchdown. Duke Williams was named a CFL All Star back in 2018 while playing for the Edmonton Eskimos. Rounding out the group is newcomer Vincent Gregory, who spent time in the Indoor Football League in each of the last two seasons. Gregory should compete for the kick returner job as well as getting valuable reps at receiver.

ARIZONA BANDITS

Larry Beavers, Aakiel Greer, Drevon Macon, Justin Olibrice, Andre Tucker, DeAndre Dickerson

The Arizona Bandits will take the field for the first time as a professional franchise in 2025. The collection of talent they have signed rivals some of the best AF1 squads league wide. The receiver position is no exception for the Bandits. Leading the charge for Arizona will be Arena veterans Larry Beavers, Aakiel Greer, and Drevon Macon. The now 39-year-old Beavers will be the de-facto WR1 in Arizona having played in various Arena leagues since 2011. Greer came on strong last season while playing for Wichita. He is a matchup nightmare who can win off the line from any alignment. Macon is set to create mismatches all over the field for the Bandits this season. Arizona's trio of playmakers rivals some of the most prolific in the AF1.

The Bandits have also signed receivers Justin Olibrice, Andre Tucker, and DeAndre Dickerson ahead of camp. Olibrice played both receiver and quarterback with The Arena League's Iowa Woo last season and brings a unique playing style to Arizona. A former Monmouth University receiver, Tucker will get his first taste of Arena football in 2025. Rounding out Arizona's passing attack is Dickerson. A former Arizona Cactus Football League Offensive Player of the Year award winner, Dickerson is a viable threat to take it all the way on every play.

BILLINGS OUTLAWS

Jamaar Moore, Adrian Adams, Jevin Frett, Kenneth Brewer III, Taz'Mire Burton

The championship-winning Billings Outlaws will field a great group of receivers in 2025. Receivers Jamaar Moore and Adrian Adams headline this talented set of athletes. Moore brings positional versatility, having played both WR and DB during his time at Erskine College and Methodist University. Adams is a former The Spring League Blues receiver who attended Fort Valley State. Billings has two fantastic options on the outside for tons of big play potential.

In addition to the above, set to join the Outlaws are receivers Jevin Frett, Kenneth Brewer III, and Taz'Mire Burton. Brewer III is a former Central Michigan Chippewa pass-catcher looking to make big plays for the Outlaws. Frett will be making his professional football debut and brings plenty of energy to this receiving core. Rounding out the group, Burton also gets his first professional football experience via the Outlaws in 2025.

CORPUS CHRISTI TRITONS

Darius Prince, Andre Thomas-Cobb Jr., Arthur Anderson IV, Quintavius Workman, Jerron McGaw, Mustafal "Moe" Strong, John Williams, Tre Coleman

Next up in our preview are the Corpus Christi Tritons and their stellar receiving corp. Led by perhaps the best Arena receiver in the world, Darius Prince joins the Tritons after spending last season with the Albany Firebirds. The former NFL and AAF receiver has all but cemented himself as the WR1 not only for the Tritons, but for the entire AF1. Receivers Andre Thomas-Cobb Jr., Arthur Anderson IV, Quintavius Workman, and Jerron McGaw provide excellent playmaking abilities to Corpus Christi. Joining Price on the outside will be Thomas-Cobb Jr., a six-foot-four, 215-pounder who attended Western Kentucky University. Anderson IV comes to the Tritons after spending last year with the Billings Outlaws. Workman returns to the Tritons and has elite size for the receiver position at six-foot-five. McGaw has previous experience in professional football via the Indoor Football League's Quad City Steamwheelers. McGaw should also be penciled in for Corpus Christi's open returner job.

Joining the above-mentioned set of receivers are Mustafal "Moe" Strong, John Williams, and Tre Coleman. Strong played for The Arena League's Duluth Harbor Monsters last season and could see time at both WR and DB. Williams is a massive, six-foot-six target who can stretch the field vertically. The former Lackawanna College and Wagner College receiver should see time at the "X" position for the Tritons this year. Lastly for Corpus Christi, Coleman is another lengthy receiver with big-time playmaking abilities. Corpus Christi has a plethora of big, physical receivers who can go over the top and make plays with the ball in the air.

nashville kats

Isaiah McKoy, Jordan Gandy, Dezmon Epps, Joshua Reese, Rob Jones Jr., Trevonte Long, Gerald Morris Jr

Continuing onto our next team, the Nashville Kats have assembled a great group of receivers ahead of the 2025 league year. Led by new Head Coach Darren Arbet, this group should produce plenty of highlight reel plays this season. Receivers Isaiah McKoy, Jordan Gandy, Dezmon Epps, and Rob Jones Jr headline a fantastic group of pass-catchers for the Kats. McKoy racked up close to 1,800 all-purpose yards during his collegiate career at Kent State. McKoy has previous NFL experience via the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. Gandy played his college ball at Murray State and spent time with the National Arena League's West Texas Warbirds over the past two seasons. Epps is a dominant slot receiver who should command the defenses attention all season long. Epps is in line to get reps in the return game for Nashville as well.

Coach Arbet has brought in veteran receiver Joshua Reese, who has been in the professional football ranks since 2015. After a stellar career at the University of Miami, Reese spent time in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles. Rob Jones Jr. is a veteran in the Arena game and should compete for the slot receiver and returner roles in Nashville. The Kats have also signed receivers Trevonte Long and Gerald Morris Jr. ahead of training camp. Long is yet another Arena veteran who brings positional versatility with him to Nashville. His previous stops include the NAL's Carolina Cobras and the Indoor Football League's San Antonio Gunslingers. Morris Jr. caps off this impressive group of receivers for the Kats. The former St. Thomas University player can use his quick feet in the open field to make plays all game long.

oregon lightning

Nickolas Brassell, Kris Lewis, Kameron Harvey, Marquis Sampson, Blake Davis, Tywon Buckley, Tyler Cooperwood, Maurice Ashley, Jerry Kinney, Nick Cade

In what is easily the receiver room with the most available players, the Oregon Lightning have loaded up on two-way athletes ahead of the season. Though not mandatory by AF1, the Lightning will carry upwards of close to ten receivers into camp. Receiver and Defensive Back Nickolas Brassell is no stranger to professional football, either. Having spent time in the CFL and across various Arena leagues, Brassell will be a dominant force on both sides of the ball. Kris Lewis stays in Oregon where he played last season. Lewis has extensive playing time as a Wide Receiver and a Defensive back. With previous stops in San Diego and Oregon, Lewis is a deep threat on just about every down. Kameron Harvey brings insane size and catch radius to Oregon at six-foot-seven. Marquis Sampson also fits the "hybrid" role perfectly, having accumulated more than 2,200 all-purpose yards during his time at Western Oregon University.

Blake Davis is a former Eastern Oregon product who also possesses positional versatility. Davis accounted for around 1,000 all-purpose yards from 2022-2023 with the Mountaineers. Tywon Buckley will be used as both a receiver and a defensive back for Oregon this year. Tyler Cooperwood will compete for the open kick returner job, as well as commanding reps in the slot for Oregon. Maurice Ashley is yet another prospect who can play both sides of the ball for Oregon. A former Salina Liberty player, Ashley looks to make plays all season long for the Lightning. Jerry Kinney is a versatile, six-foot-five playmaker who has extensive experience playing defensive back and receiver. The former College of the Desert DB will get reps at receiver for Oregon this year. Nick Cade closes out excellent group of talent, having competed in various professional leagues in Brazil, Poland, Sapin, and the United States. Cade is listed as an Athlete for Oregon but should see time at receiver in 2025.

orlando predators

Lonnie Outlaw Jr., Clarence Williams, Alexis Rosario, Marcus Manuel Jr., Zion Barnette

The Orlando Predators have quite the list of receivers as they head into another year of action in Arena Football. They will be led by none other than Lonnie Outlaw Jr., Clarence Williams, and Alexis Rosario. Outlaw Jr. is the veteran of the group, returning to Orlando having spent the last three seasons there. Look for big-time plays for Outlaw Jr. as the Motion Man for the Predators. Williams joins Outlaw Jr. in returning to Orlando where he has had tremendous success in previous seasons. Look for Williams to make plays on the outside and find the end zone with ease. Joining the tandem of Outlaw Jr. and Williams is newcomer Alexis Rosario. Named a First Team All-IFL receiver while playing for the Tulsa Oilers last season, Rosario brings natural playmaking ability to Orlando's receiver room. This trio of pass-catchers could be argued as the best in the league.

The Predators have also added Marcus Manuel Jr. and Zion Barnette to the roster ahead of the season. Manuel Jr. is a former Thomas University receiver who should compete for playing time in the slot. Manuel Jr's father, Marcus Manuel Sr, is currently an assistant coach with the Predators. Barnette brings prerequisite size to the position at six-foot-three and could see time on both sides of the ball for Orlando this season. Top to bottom, Orlando has arguably the deepest core of receiver talent across the AF1.

salina liberty

Aaron Dilworth, Dallas Dixon, Edward Smith Jr., Millard Thomas, Robert Majors, Anthony Love

The Salina Liberty will trot out a great group of receivers in 2025. Headlined by Aaron Dilworth and Dallas Dixon, Liberty fans can expect big-time plays this year. Dilworth is a former CFL and XFL Orlando Guardians player who excels in any alignment on the field. Dilworth returns to Salina after playing with the Liberty last season. Dixon makes his way to Salina after playing for the Billings Outlaws last year. He played his college ball at Central Michigan University where he had over 1,000 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns from 2020-2022.

Edward Smith Jr., Millard Thomas, and Robert Majors bolster this formidable group for Salina. Smith Jr. is a veteran in the Arena game, having spent time previously with the IFL's Quad City Steamwheelers. The former Fort Hays State alum should compete for time in both the slot and the return game. Thomas is a former Gordon State College player who can elude defenders with ease. Majors possesses a unique blend of six-foot-four size with polished route running. Look for him to stretch the field for the Liberty. Newly signed receiver Anthony Love is no stranger to Salina. He makes his way back to the Liberty where he has had plenty of success previously. Look for the six-foot-four playmaker to cause mismatches all season long.

southwest kansas storm

Da'Quan Bailey-Brown, DaShaun Young, Demarius Washington, Charles Hall IV, Shiloh Flanagan

The Southwest Kansas Storm have loaded up on receiver talent ahead of the 2025 AF1 season. The Storm will be led by the returning Da'Quan Bailey-Brown, who accounted for plenty of offense for Southwest Kansas a year ago. DaShaun Young is a fast, twitchy playmaker who should be used as one of the Storm's Motion men this upcoming season. After spending last season with the Salina Liberty, Demarius Washington heads to the Storm with a ton of momentum. The six-foot-five playmaker brings a veteran element to the Storm this season.

Joining Washington will also be Charles Hall IV and Shiloh Flanagan. Hall IV is a speedster who should compete for the kick returner job in Southwest Kansas. A former Arizona State Sun Devil, Hall IV was drafted by the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL Draft. Flanagan is a six-foot-five, 200-pound playmaker who excels on the outside. A lengthy, athletic playmaker with above-average ball skills, Flanagan gives the Storm another viable option on the outside in 2025. Southwest Kansas has a great mix of game breaking speed and elite size to attack opposing defenses all season long.

washington wolfpack

LeDarian McAllister, Richy Anderson II, DeShon Williams, Otis Odom, Armand Childs, Caleb Brown, Josh Meier

The Washington Wolfpack round on Arena Football One's list of teams for the upcoming 2025 season. The likes of LeDarian McAllister, Ricky Anderson II, Otis Odom, and DeShon Williams will lead the charge for the Wolfpack this year. McCallister is a true "X" receiver with excellent size at the position. He will command opposing defenses' best defensive backs week in and week out. McAllister spent last season with the TAL's Duluth Harbor Monsters. Anderson II is a great possession receiver who will also make the move from the Duluth Harbor Monsters to the Wolfpack. Odom is an Arena veteran who can line up at both receiver and running back. Odom spent last season in Salina with the Liberty and now looks to make an impact with Washington this year. Williams returns to the Wolfpack after a great 2024 campaign. He is a dominant WR/TE hybrid who creates mismatches with his blend of size and speed.

Joining these talented pass-catchers will be Armand Childs, Caleb Brown, and Josh Meier. Childs was used predominantly as a defensive back during his college days at Kentucky Wesleyan University from 2018-2021. In Washington however, look for Childs to play receiver and use his knowledge on leverage and anticipation in 2025. Brown returns to Washginton after spending last year a defensive back for the club. Whether lining up on offense or defense, Brown looks to leave an indelible mark in Washington with his play this year. Lastly, Meier, who can also play both WR and DB, has been playing professional football at various levels since 2019.

