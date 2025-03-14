Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Week 1

March 14, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

It's high-time for the Tritons to start the season. On Sunday, the Tritons will play their first game as a franchise at home versus the Salina Liberty. We chatted with Head Coach Johnny Anderson to get his thoughts and feelings headed into this weekend.

Facing the Liberty

The Salina Liberty are an established franchise, and Coach Anderson has nothing but high praise. With that, though, comes plenty of film and history to study, and Coach welcomes what that brings to opening weekend.

"That's a seasoned organization with a Hall of Fame coach..."

"We're here to make a point in this league. Why wait around three of four games to play somebody with some credibility? Might as well come out the gate with it."

Strategic Spotlight

So, how will the Tritons attack this matchup? Well, the spotlight is on Javin Kilgo who led the Liberty to a CIF Championship back in 2022, and rejoins the Liberty after some more time in the CIF. Coach Anderson had this to say about Kilgo:

"That's going to be their number one guy. He knows their system; they've been successful with each other."

"We've been doing our due diligence of breaking down film and getting real acquainted with his style of play, making sure our defense and our offense are equipped and ready to go."

New Kids on the Block

With the Tritons taking the field for the first time ever, some doubt has been thrown their way as to how well they will fare in this league. Coach Anderson has taken exception to that narrative, and has absolute confidence in his team.

"There's no one on their roster [Salina] that outmatches our roster."

"Overlook us now, but when it is time to play us, you can't look past us."

"If they try to take Darius [Prince] away thinking that he's the only firepower that we got, then they play right into our hands."

You can watch the Tritons' inaugural game Sunday at 6pm EST on EvergreenNow!

