Michael Lawson - Arena Football Star

Michael Lawson is a defensive back for the Southwest Kansas Storm of Arena Football One. In the league's inaugural game, Lawson intercepted three passes, including two pick-sixes with less than four minutes remaining in the game, to seal the Storm's win. Lawson earned the first-ever Real American Beer Player of the Week honors.

from baseball to football

Michael Lawson was born in Hayward, California but grew up all over the state as his family moved around quite a bit. They'd settle down in San Francisco later in his high school years.

Michael's first love when it came to sports actually wasn't football. America's pastime, the game of baseball, stole his five-year-old heart. Lawson had his eyes set on going pro in baseball. When he got to high school, "I found out very quickly that football would be my main sport once they started throwing 90MPH and up," Lawson chuckled.

Lawson got serious about football in his sophomore year of high school. That's when he started to dream about playing football professionally and set out to make that a goal. He proved to be a lockdown corner in high school, and teams would just avoid throwing in his direction. He also contributed to the offense by hauling 39 passes for 911 yards and 11 touchdowns during his two seasons on varsity. He also carried the ball 190 times for 1,848 yards (9.7 ypc) with 23 touchdowns and recorded seven 100-yard rushing performances.

college Journey

After originally committing to Humboldt State as a wide receiver. Lawson reconsidered and decided his best path was on the defensive side of the field. He began his collegiate career at San Francisco Community College where he started at cornerback before quickly making the shift to safety. Lawson closed out his junior college career with 89 total tackles, including 67 solo stops.

After two seasons in San Francisco, Lawsons received offers from the likes of Hawaii and Eastern Michigan, among others. "Me and school didn't get along like that," Lawson said as he went through some eligibility issues. He took a year to focus on grades, and like most things he puts his mind to, Lawson excelled in school.

He committed to Lamar University where once again he shined on the field. Michael earned two-time First-Team All-Southland Conference selection. Garnered first-team all-conference honors as a defensive back and punt returner. Led the team and finished 12th in the Southland with 94 total tackles. Recorded 65 unassisted tackles and even blocked a kick. Finished tied for the top spot in the Southland Conference with five interceptions and recorded 10 tackles against Texas A&M.

When his defensive coordinator took a new job at Western Illinois University, Lawson jumped at the chance to transfer and join him. He played the COVID-shortened season and his senior season as a Leatherneck. Lawson was a captain his senior year, where he ranked 30th in the nation in total tackles and tied for the top spot in the FCS in forced fumbles. he also had four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

professional football player

Lawson was scouted by the NFL in hopes of being drafted but didn't hear his name called. He was able to work out with the San Francisco 49ers before being drafted to the XFL. Lawson then found himself in the CFL for a short period before settling down in the GFL (German Football League) with the Potsdam Royals. He won the GFL Bowl championship with the team.

After that championship run, Lawson landed in arena football last season with the Southwest Kansas Storm. While his season was hampered with injuries, the rookie showed out when he was on the field. He had seven interceptions, second in the league for the year.

He's back with the Storm for the 2025 season and looking to pick up where they left off, and he's off to quite the start after the three interception, two pick-six game last week.

I asked Michael what the transition to the arena game was like for him. Going from the 100-yard field in outdoor football to 50 yards and shorter sideline to sideline. "The biggest transition was understanding the dimensions of the field." "Knowing everything happens way faster in this game, learning I'd have to make my adjustments and my reads that much more fast." Lawson commented. "I feel like it's a more violent game because of how compact the field is."

getting to know michael lawson

Lawson's gameday routines include sticking to a small healthy breakfast like a Banana. He likes to get to the field early and walk around, take it all in. He puts his headphones in and soaks it all in. After that, he calls home to talk to his two girls, Italy Lawson (9 years old) and Izely Lawson (3 years old). They help calm him and keep the pre-game jitters down.

Then it's back to the locker room for his pre-game prayer, giving thanks for all he's been given. Then, he visualizes playing the game and what he hopes to do on the field that day. Then he's ready to rock.

Off the field, Michael enjoys shooting the basketball around to relax. He loves being outdoors, soaking up the sun, and taking walks around the park. Bowling is a favorite pastime, and he's learning how to skate. Ice skating or? I asked. "Both," Lawson responded.

He's also teaching himself how to speak Spanish. His mother's side of the family is Puerto Rican, and a lot of that side of the family speaks Spanish. Lawson wants to learn the language to connect with them and his heritage.

Lawson is a team player through and through. "I'm really just focused on making myself better every day so I can help the team be better because that's what it's about at the end of the day." "Personal goals don't really mean that much to me; I'd rather go and win the championship with my team."

I asked Coach Gary Thomas about Lawson. He had nothing but praise for his defensive back. "Michael is a phenomenal player, he was a phenomenal player last year." "He's a good player, he's a good dude, he's a good pro, easy going, laid back, hard worker, just overall a pleasure to be around." "I'm glad the world is getting to see the best of him."

Lawson left our conversation with this message for the Storm fans. "It's gonna be a hell of a season; just be ready, tune in." We've got way, way more to show; that's just the tip of the iceberg. Once we get everything clicking, we're gonna put on a show for everybody." Stay tuned.

