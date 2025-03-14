Arena Football One Week 1 Preview

Week 1 of Arena Football One has arrived! Last week, we dipped our toes in the action during the exciting Week 0 inaugural game between the Southwest Kansas Storm and Nashville Kats. This week, we're back with three games. Let's take a look at each game and what we expect to see.

Billings outlaws at oregon lightning

saturday march 15th 8:00 et on EVERGREENNOW

The First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond, Oregon, will be the host site for this battle between the Outlaws and the Lightning.

The Billings Outlaws were crowned champions the last time they were on the field as they defeated the Albany Firebirds. Now, they head out to Oregon with dreams of a 2025 title run in mind. Coach Cedric Walker is known for having a strong rushing game and building up the trenches on both sides of the ball.

One player to watch this week for Billings is Keneth Brewer III. The 200-pound wide receiver from Central Michigan has impressed in camp and Coach Walker shared his thoughts on Brewer. "Kenny is the real deal. He is smart, he is going to be special in the league. Coach Hibbert is going to use him everywhere, he can catch, he can run, he can do it all. Don't be surprised to hear his name often."

On the other side of the ball, Head Coach Chuck Jones is fired up to open the season at home with his Oregon Lightning team. Opening against a team that just won a championship doesn't scare Coach Jones. "I know they are a good team, but we are disciplined, and we are ready to give the Outlaws some work."

After a contested quarterback battle in camp, the Lightning are going to roll with the leftie Dalton Cole as the starter for game one, but don't be surprised to see the team use Matthew Ioane as well.

salina liberty at corpus christi tritons

sunday march 16 6:00 et on EVERGREENNOW

Sunday's double feature will kick off at the America Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. As the Tritons host the Liberty of Salina.

The Salina Liberty are led by Head Coach Heron O'Neal, who knows a thing or two about building championship teams in Salina, Kansas. O'Neal led the team to the 2022 CIF championship and did so with Javon Kilgo at quarterback, who returns to lead the team from under center in 2025.

Keep your eye on Liberty running back Luis Gonzalez. Coach O'Neal raved about Gonzalez while the team was in camp. "He's improved the most. Yes, we knew he had talent; we just didn't know how fast he would pick it up and adjust to the Arena game. He's done a wonderful job for us." Expect a healthy dose of Gonzalez on Sunday night.

The Corpus Christi Tritons are led by Head Coach Johnny Anderson. Anderson is excited to get this season underway. He knows the Liberty won't be an easy opponent, but he believes his team is ready to strike. "That's a seasoned organization with a Hall of Fame coach." "We're here to make a point in this league. Why wait around three of four games to play somebody with some credibility? Might as well come out the gate with it."

All eyes will, of course, be on Darius Prince. The veteran defensive back had his choice of just about any team in the league, and he picked Coach Anderson and the Tritons as his destination for 2025. His list of accomplishments is too long to list, but Prince has seen and done it all. He's ready to show off for the fans in Corpus.

southwest kansas storm at washington wolfpack

sunday march 16th 7:00 et on VICETV

Last but certainly not least in the Game of the Week! The Wolfpack will host the Storm at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington

The Storm come into this one, the only team in league history to win a game after taking down the Nashville Kats last week at home in the inaugural league game. Now, they hit the road to play Washington before traveling across the country to play the Firebirds in Albany, New York, next week. Coach Gary Thomas has his squad ready to go for this tough stretch.

Their quarterback, Jalen Morton, shined in his arena football debut last week. Morton completed 13 passes for 169 yards and three touchdown passes. His beautiful 47-yard touchdown pass will go down in league history as the first-ever Arena One score. More importantly for the Storm, Morton protected the ball and didn't throw any interceptions in the game. He proved useful in the running game as well.

The Washington Wolfpack have the disadvantage of not having played a game yet, but the advantage of having film to be able to watch on the Storm. Coach JR Wells, who always brings the energy will do just that from the sidelines Sunday. "They're a very great team. They just came off a great win against a very great team in Nashville," he said. "We have got to understand that this game can go either way, and Nashville is a very tough team, you know, and to see what Southwest did to them just edifies how tough the league is."

Keep your eye on 6-4 200lbs wide receiver Aakiel Greer. Greer was a star for the Wichita Regulators last season and is an experienced and talented wide receiver ready to put on a show for the Washington fans.

