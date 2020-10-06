Constellation Field to Host Halloween Town

October 6, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Constellation Field on Oct. 31 will once again host Halloween Town.

Halloween Town tickets are currently on sale, with adult tickets at $7, children ages 4-12 at $5 and children under three years old receiving free admission. Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/halloweentown, by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or by visiting the ticket office at Constellation Field.

The event will include candy giveaways, a costume parade around the Constellation Field infield, live music, balloon artists, face painting, oversized games, inflatables and more.

Concession stands at Constellation Field will be open for attendees to purchase food and beverages. Vendors will also be lined throughout the Constellation Field concourse for participants to get a head start on holiday shopping. Vendor spots are still available and can be purchased by emailing Skeeters Special Events Manager Eduardo Juarez at [email protected]

All Halloween Town attendees will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility and will have their temperature checked upon entry. Sanitation stations will also be located around Constellation Field for the event.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 6, 2020

Constellation Field to Host Halloween Town - Sugar Land Skeeters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.