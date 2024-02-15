Constellation Field Set for Purdue vs. Stony Brook Series

SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field is set for its second weekend of college baseball as the Purdue Boilermakers take on the Stony Brook Seawolves from February 16 through 18.

The Seawolves and Boilermakers will match up for four games over the weekend including a doubleheader on Saturday. Tickets for adults are $12 and tickets for children ages four to 12 are $10. Weekend packages are available as well for $28 and can be purchased here. Seating for all games is general admission and tickets for Saturday are single admission, meaning one ticket is good for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Parking is available for $5 and can be purchased in advance here.

This is the third consecutive season Purdue has opened their season at Constellation Field. The Boilermakers took on Holy Cross in 2023 going 3-1 in four games and swept four games against South Dakota State in 2022. Stony Brook is coming to Sugar Land for the first time in program history.

Series Schedule:

Friday, February 16

Gates Open - 2:00 pm

First Pitch - 3:00 pm

Saturday, February 17 (Doubleheader)

Gates Open - 12:00 pm

First Game - 1:00 pm

Second Game - 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.

Sunday, February 18

Gates Open - 12:00 pm

First Pitch - 1:00 pm

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

